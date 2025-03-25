Dwyane Wade & Kaavia James react to Zaya Wade’s senior night pics with hilarious caption

Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade made a special post on her social media on Monday. Wade is a senior in high school and shared pictures marking the school year on Instagram on Monday.

Ad

The black and white portrait showed Zaya Wade posing with a big smile on her face and rocking stylish braids. In the caption of the post, she had a special message for her father.

"senior pics 🖤 try not to cry, dad," Zaya wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Emotional with the post, Wade commented on the post that he was just proud.

"Just proud that I get to see this day 😍," he wrote in the comment.

Among others reacting to the post was also Zaya's younger step-sister Kaavia James. Kaavia reacted by posting a series of 'heart in eyes' emojis in the comment.

Comments on the post (Via Instagram/@zayawade)

Zaya Wade showers love on father Dwyane Wade

When Zaya Wade came out as transgender, the most difficult part for her was to tell her father Dwyane Wade. Scared, hiding in her stepmother Gabrielle Union's arms, Zaya was scared to tell her father her own reality.

Ad

However, since he told the truth to her father, their relationship transformed. While the Heat legend might not be a perfect father, he every day learns from his daughter.

In a conversation with Seventeen last month, Zaya Wade made sure that she gave her father all the flowers in the world. She said that coming from an African-American community and showing understanding, Wade made her a proud daughter.

"As an African American male, to be so openly and outwardly accepting," Zaya said about her dad Dwyane Wade. "Because honestly, him being raised in a traditional Black household in Chicago…the culture there isn’t very queer-friendly. I hope that it will continue to inspire people to allow themselves to learn and understand queerness before bashing it."

Ad

After Zaya Wade came out publicly with her trans identity, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union decided to move from Miami to Los Angeles. Last year in April, Wade told Rachel Nichols in an interview with Headliners that they moved away from the city and Zaya's non-acceptance in Florida was one of the reasons.

Today, Zaya Wade has not only become a prominent face leading the transgender community, but she has also used her platform to make change along with her father. Zaya has also tried making a difference by launching Translatable, an online community for trans people and their families.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.