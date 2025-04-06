Dwyane Wade drops 4-word reaction as '08 Redeem Team gets inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the members of the Class of 2005. One of the inductees voted by the North American Committee was the 2008 United States men's national team, or more famously known as the Redeem Team.

Dwyane Wade was one of the 12 players on that team, which helped Team USA win the Olympic gold medal after failing to do so in 2004 in Athens. The Miami Heat legend reacted to the news on Instagram as he's set to enter the Hall of Fame for the second time.

"This is really cool," Wade wrote.

Dwyane Wade shared this on his Instagram stories. (Photo: @dwyanewade on IG)

Apart from Dwyane Wade, the other members of the Redeem Team are Carlos Boozer, Jason Kidd, LeBron James, Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, Chris Paul, Tayshaun Prince and Carmelo Anthony.

The coaches for this Team USA were Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Nate McMillan and Mike D'Antoni. The roster was put together by then-managing director Jerry Colangelo.

It will be the second induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for Wade, Kidd, Bryant, Bosh, Boeheim and Colangelo. Howard and Anthony are celebrating two inductions, as they were elected as players in their first year of eligibility.

Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season for the LA Lakers and was one of the greatest defensive centers in history. His prime lasted just a few seasons due to back injuries, but he won the championship in 2020.

Meanwhile, Anthony got recognized for his career that includes three Olympic gold medals and an NCAA championship. He's also one of the greatest scores the game has ever seen and was also a part of the league's 75th Anniversary Team.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be inducted into Springfield on Sept. 5 to 6 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, respectively.

Here's the full class of inductees:

North American Committee

2008 Team USA (Redeem Team)

Carmelo Anthony (Player)

Dwight Howard (Player)

Billy Donovan (Coach)

Danny Crawford (Referee)

Women's Committee

Sue Bird (Player)

Sylvia Fowles (Player)

Maya Moore (Player)

Contributor Committee

Mickey Arison (Owner, Miami Heat)

Billy Donovan is the current coach of the Chicago Bulls, but his greatest accomplishment was winning back-to-back NCAA championships with the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2008.

Meanwhile, Danny Crawford was an NBA official for 32 years, while Mickey Arison changed the landscape of the league as the owner of the Miami Heat. Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore are three of the greatest players in WNBA history. It might go down as the best women's Hall of Fame class ever.

