Dwyane Wade drops wholesome reaction to wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia giving princess vibe during candid magazine shoot

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, and their six-year-old daughter, Kaavia, will feature in PEOPLE's 'World's Most Beautiful' issue on Friday. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share snaps and videos from the magazine shoot as a preview for the upcoming issue.

Ad

Wade took to the comment section of the post to share a wholesome reaction to the mother-daughter duo's candid shoot.

"So beautiful my loves," Wade commented.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wade drops wholesome reaction to wife and daughter's magazine shoot (Image: @gabunion IG)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"she’s walking in my shoes, but carving her own path 👣" Union captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union got married in Aug. 2014 and welcomed their only child together, their daughter Kaavia, in Nov. 2018.

During the interview with PEOPLE, Union recalled her wedding day with Wade among other topics that they addressed. She also shared that she would love her daughter to wear her wedding dress when she gets married one day and Kaavia was excited to hear that.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shares style advice for Kaavia

During the recent interview with PEOPLE, Gabrielle Union was asked what advice she wants to pass down to her daughter about beauty and style. Union shared that she and her NBA legend husband encourage Kaavia to freely express herself with her style.

Ad

“It’s whatever you want do," Union said. "What she does with it, how she chooses to express herself —whether it’s makeup, hair, or how she dresses — is completely up to her. It’s her body. These are her choices."

"And as long as it’s safe and appropriate for the weather, then it’s really up to her. And you don’t have to follow anybody, it’s no one else’s choice but yours how you express yourself."

Ad

When asked to describe her mom's style in a few words, Kaavia needed only three:

"Fancy and perfect," Kaavia said.

When further asked what made Union's style "fancy," Kaavia cited her mother's collection of jewels.

Both Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade often turn heads with their stylish outfits and confidence at red carpets and various other events. With them to rely on for advice, Kaavia, who already has a lot of confidence, may make stunning style a family affair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More