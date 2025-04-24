  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dwyane Wade
  • Dwyane Wade drops wholesome reaction to wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia giving princess vibe during candid magazine shoot

Dwyane Wade drops wholesome reaction to wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia giving princess vibe during candid magazine shoot

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Apr 24, 2025 10:32 GMT
Dwayne Wade drops wholesome reaction to wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia giving princess vibe during candid magazine shoot
Dwyane Wade drops wholesome reaction to wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia giving princess vibe during candid magazine shoot (Image: @gabunion IG)

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, and their six-year-old daughter, Kaavia, will feature in PEOPLE's 'World's Most Beautiful' issue on Friday. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share snaps and videos from the magazine shoot as a preview for the upcoming issue.

Ad

Wade took to the comment section of the post to share a wholesome reaction to the mother-daughter duo's candid shoot.

"So beautiful my loves," Wade commented.
Wade drops wholesome reaction to wife and daughter&#039;s magazine shoot (Image: @gabunion IG)
Wade drops wholesome reaction to wife and daughter's magazine shoot (Image: @gabunion IG)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"she’s walking in my shoes, but carving her own path 👣" Union captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union got married in Aug. 2014 and welcomed their only child together, their daughter Kaavia, in Nov. 2018.

During the interview with PEOPLE, Union recalled her wedding day with Wade among other topics that they addressed. She also shared that she would love her daughter to wear her wedding dress when she gets married one day and Kaavia was excited to hear that.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shares style advice for Kaavia

During the recent interview with PEOPLE, Gabrielle Union was asked what advice she wants to pass down to her daughter about beauty and style. Union shared that she and her NBA legend husband encourage Kaavia to freely express herself with her style.

Ad
“It’s whatever you want do," Union said. "What she does with it, how she chooses to express herself —whether it’s makeup, hair, or how she dresses — is completely up to her. It’s her body. These are her choices."
"And as long as it’s safe and appropriate for the weather, then it’s really up to her. And you don’t have to follow anybody, it’s no one else’s choice but yours how you express yourself."
Ad

When asked to describe her mom's style in a few words, Kaavia needed only three:

"Fancy and perfect," Kaavia said.

When further asked what made Union's style "fancy," Kaavia cited her mother's collection of jewels.

Both Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade often turn heads with their stylish outfits and confidence at red carpets and various other events. With them to rely on for advice, Kaavia, who already has a lot of confidence, may make stunning style a family affair.

About the author
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications