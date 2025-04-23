Dwyane Wade's daughter adorably reveals one thing she steals from Gabrielle Union to pretend like Angel Reese

In his retirement days, Dwyane Wade has watched his family grow and prosper after stepping off the court in 2019. Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, are one of the most prominent couples in all of sports, and they share a daughter along with their respective children from previous relationships.
Wade and Union welcomed their daughter, Kaavia, back in 2018, ahead of the Hall of Famer's retirement from the NBA. On Wednesday, People highlighted Union and her daughter with a Q&A on Instagram, during which Kaavia described her love for pretending to be tall, mentioning dressing up as one WNBA star.
Union asked her daughter which item she enjoys taking from her room, to which Kaavia adorably responded, "High heels."
As a follow-up question, Union asked Kaavia what she enjoys about wearing heels, and the daughter of the 13-time NBA All-Star revealed her enjoyment of being taller and pretending to be bigger.
After her daughter's answer Union confirmed her daughter's desire saying, "You want to be tall like Angel Reese? Yeah."
Dwyane Wade makes revelation regarding major kidney surgery
Earlier this year, Dwyane Wade shockingly revealed his kidney cancer diagnosis from 2023 back in February. The three-time NBA champion underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on his kidney in December of that year.
After keeping news of the operation under wraps for over a year, Wade told his story earlier this year and has continued to reveal details of the trying situation. On Wednesday afternoon, Dwyane Wade revealed the one family member he chose to be with him for the operation on the Making Space podcast.
"I chose my dad," Wade said on the show. "He's the guy for me. He's always been."
Wade's surgery was a successful operation that removed the cancer from his original diagnosis. Leading up to the surgery, he recalled feeling stomach pains and cramps, but has since made a full recovery.
