Dwyane Wade faces derogatory remarks about his trans child days after Florida remark

Dwyane Wade has recently faced strong criticism regarding Zaya Wade, his trans daughter. Despite being the greatest player in Miami Heat history, Wade doesn't live in Miami since Florida is not safe for trans people.

The legendary shooting guard recently attended Game 1 between the Heat and New York Knicks. However, he was heckled by a Knicks fan after leaving the game. The fan asked Wade about his child, but in a rude and derogatory way.

Both Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union are advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. However, they are yet to comment on the postgame incident.

Dwyane Wade has faced a lot of hate for his recent comments

Last week, the Miami Heat legend said that he could not live in Miami due to state laws that discriminate against trans people. While he spent the majority of his professional career in South Beach, the former athlete now lives in Los Angeles, California.

Wade's comments have caused a backlash from many people, and a lot of negative comments were directed at Zaya Wade, Dwyane's 15-year-old trans daughter. Due to this, it's no surprise that the three-time NBA champion was heckled after the last game.

"Why did you mutilate your son?" a Knicks fan asked Wade after the game.

During the incident, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were being escorted to a vehicle. They did not give the heckler their time or attention, and there is a good chance that they didn't hear him either.

Considering how outspoken both Dwyane and Gabrielle are, it wouldn't be surprising if they publicly respond to the heckler. However, it's been almost two days since the incident and the two haven't said anything, so they'll likely keep a low profile.

The heckler looked uncomfortable after taunting Wade and left the scene shortly after.

The basketball legend has been criticized by people in both Florida and New York. Many people are opposed to LGBTQ+ community, which is why these attacks are unlikely to stop anytime soon.

Wade attended the first game of the Heat-Knicks series on Sunday to support his former team. Miami ended up winning the game 108-101 and taking a 1-0 series lead. However, Jimmy Butler injured his ankle and is questionable for the next game.

Game 2 of the series will be played on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. D-Wade hasn't confirmed his attendance, but it won't be surprising to see him sitting courtside once again.

