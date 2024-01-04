Dwyane Wade gets ready for Lakers-Heat showdown with $600 deluxe wine Chateau La Lagune

Dwyane Wade was in attendance at Crypto.com Arena, as the LA Lakers played hosts to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night (January 3). Wade, a Heat legend, watched his former team dominating the Lakers and his best friend LeBron James to claim a 110-96 win.

Wade took to social media and shared images of him attending the game. He also shared a story on Instagram where he could be seen preparing for the game with a couple of Chateau La Lagune wine bottles alongside him, which cost $600 each, as per Millesima.com.

Dwyane Wade is considered the best player in Miami Heat history. The Heat retired his No. 3 jersey four years ago after the NBA Hall of Famer retired as the top scorer in Miami history.

Jimmy Butler explains how Dwyane Wade helped him acquire championship mentality

Dwyane Wade retired as a three-time NBA champion and one of the best players of all time in the league. He spent the vast majority of his 16-year career with the Heat. Wade also spent a season with the Chicago Bulls (2016-17) and a few months with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

During his time with the Bulls, he played alongside current Heat leader Jimmy Butler. Butler recently recounted how being teammates with Dwyane Wade helped him acquire a championship mentality.

"There are different ways to lead and go about it. I think with Dwyane Wade, he just knows how to win. He knows what it takes to win a championship. He has done it, and he is always in the gym, taking care of his body," Jimmy Butler said during an interview with Globe Telecom back in 2017, per Basketball Network.

"So, you know, myself, the young guys we’re paying attention to it because that's how you get to play as many years as he's played and be the type of player that he's been."

Jimmy Butler has been trying to win his first NBA championship since he joined the Miami Heat five years ago. He is also trying to use the advice that he got from Wade and lead the franchise to its first title since 2013.

"A championship will come to Miami. I believe that with all my heart that we, I, will win a championship for the Heat because I don't plan on playing for another NBA team. The next time I'm talking to you, I'll be a one-time NBA champion," Jimmy Butler told media before the start of the season, according to Basketball Network.

Since Butler signed with Miami back in 2019, he has led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice (2020, 2023) and the Eastern Conference Finals three times (2020, 2022, 2023).

The Heat are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with 20 wins and 14 losses.