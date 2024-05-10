Dwyane Wade meets an "old friend" while curating $263.7 billion platform's comedy event

Dwyane Wade has been enjoying life since retiring from basketball in 2019 and has been appearing at different events. Lately, he attended the 'Netflix is a Joke' event where he got to see an 'old friend' whom he met thrice in his NBA career.

Netflix has been ramping up its content over the last few years and the streaming platform is now worth $263.75 billion, according to Companies Market Cap. Their latest event 'Netflix is a Joke Fest 2024' is the biggest gathering of stand-up comedians, featuring the likes of Nikki Glasser, Sarah Silverman, Tom Segura, Trevor Noah, and even Dwyane Wade.

The three-time NBA champion was invited to perform comedy, with his tickets being sold at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood, California. In the same arena, he got to meet his 'old friend' — the Larry O'Brien trophy. The festival runs from May 1 to 14.

"Oh good friend, good friend, good friend-- it is always a pleasure," said Wade upon seeing the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The social media handle of 'The Larry O'Brien Trophy' shared the video and wrote:

"Supporting my good friend @DwyaneWade at his @NetflixIsAJoke event, When We Gather: A Night Of Stand-up Comedy Curated By Dwyane Wade, in LA!"

What is Dwyane Wade's comedy act in 'Netflix is a Joke' about?

Many are surprised to see that Dwyane Wade has taken a dip into comedy acts and 'Netflix is a Joke' is giving him the chance to be among the best stand-up comedians in the world.

The 13-time NBA All-Star recently performed "When We Gather" at the Miracle Theater. According to Wade, his act is about giving laughter that transcends differences and cultivates connection.

“I’m thrilled to venture into comedy for the first time with my production company and produce a special evening of stand-up with Netflix,” Wade said (via the official Netflix page). "When We Gather is all about bringing people together to connect through a shared love of comedy. I have great respect and love for these talented comedians who will bring us all together for one unforgettable night.”

The show is hosted by Lil Rey Howery and will also feature Chris Spencer and Janelle James as Dwyane Wade's guests. This comedy act is just one of the things that the former NBA scoring champion enjoys post-career aside from entrepreneurship and being an executive producer.