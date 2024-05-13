Dwyane Wade melts hearts with latest montage for 'Mrs.' Gabrielle Union-Wade on Mother's Day

Dwyane Wade greeted his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade with a heartfelt message for Mother's Day. The former Miami Heat star uploaded several images of the couple to share how perfect they are for each other. The Wades have been married since August 2014.

In a post on Instagram, "Flash" shared a few images and of himself with his wife, including together in a bathroom, in the club on the golf course, as well as during fashion events. He also posted images of Union-Wade with her mother and his mother, as well as with their daughter Kaavia James.

"Each photo and video represents my perfect ‘Idea Of You’ I love to see you happy! Happy Mother’s Day Mrs. Wade. I love you," Wade wrote.

Dwyane Wade also greeted his mother and mother-in-law

Apart from his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade also greeted a Happy Mother's Day to his mother, JoLinda Wade, and mother-in-law, Theresa Union. The Wade and Union seem fairly close, and are often seen taking a vacation together.

Union grew up in Omaha, Nebraska with her parents before moving to Pleasanton, California when she was around eight. Dwyane, meanwhile, grew up with his mom before moving into his father's when he was about eight.

"Happy Mother’s Day to our MOMS! Mrs. Wade & Mrs. Union! We ❤️ you both!" Wade wrote.

Gabrielle Union-Wade's message to everyone on Mother's Day

Gabriell Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade have one daughter together, named Kaavia James. However, Union-Wade has served as a stepmother to Dwyane's three other children from two different women.

Union-Wade has been considered the mom of Zaire and Zaya, who do not have the best relationship with their birth mother Siohvaughn Funches. The actress is also a step-mother to Dwyane's son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer.

"There's no greater hood than motherhood if you ask me! Having the privilege to play a part in these young lives that surround me has humbled and enlightened me in ways words cannot explain.

"Sometimes I ask myself, 'How did I get so lucky?' Nonetheless, thank you for teaching me patience, kindness, and love. You've forever changed me for the better. Happy Mother’s Day!" Union-Wade wrote.

Union-Wade had Kaavia James via surrogate in 2018, calling her a blessing last year. She always wanted to be a mother and enjoyed every minute of it. She continues to support all of her kids from attending their graduation, to taking them on vacations and more.