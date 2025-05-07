Dwyane Wade pays tribute to Black Dandyism in dazzling black and white look at Met Gala with wife Gabrielle Union-Wade

Dwyane Wade paid tribute to Black Dandyism on his blue carpet walk during the 2025 Met Gala. Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were among the several famous guests invited to the annual fundraiser.

Ad

While entering the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, a reporter asked the Miami Heat icon for his thoughts on his outfit and attending the prestigious gala. Wade gave an inspirational answer, paying tribute to people who attended such events before him, and expressed his thoughts on Black Dandyism.

"When I first got into this fashion game, there wasn't a lot of space for us, weren't a lot of opportunities for us athletes and there are some many before us who paved the way to be able to express ourselves, not just on the basketball court or the field but to express ourselves in fashion," Wade said on Monday, via ESPN.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reporter also asked the 13-time All-Star to explain his thoughts on Black Dandyism.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Freedom, expression, us, my uncles, my dad, Chicago, we as parents, we parent our kid in that same form in black danyism to be able to have the ability to be free, to express yourselves in all of things," Wade said.

Ad

The theme of this year's Met Gala explored Black style and the history of dandyism. All the attendees arrived in custom-tailored outfits to match the dress code and theme.

Wade wore a white suit over a custom-designed vest with black trousers. He completed his look with a black tie, a watch and some jewelry.

Dwyane Wade becomes fragrance brand's global ambassador

Dwyane Wade had an illustrious career in the NBA, which elevated him to great heights of fame. He has been the face of many brands over his career, but for the first time, the Miami Heat legend will be the global ambassador of a fragrance brand.

Ad

On Wednesday, Aramis announced the launch of "Intuition by Aramis" and revealed Wade as its ambassador. Since launching in 1963, Aramis has become one of the leading brands in the world of fragrances for men.

Wade shared his thoughts on representing Aramis in the brand's press release.

"I'm excited to join the Aramis family as a Global Ambassador and launch Intuition by Aramis this summer," Wade said. “Aramis is a brand that aligns with my values, and Intuition reflects modern masculinity and confidence."

Aramis' new product is set to launch in August and will retail for $95 for 50ml and $130 for 100ml.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.