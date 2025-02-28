Dwyane Wade reacts in 3-words to Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders’ strong NFL pre-draft statetment

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade reacted to Shedeur Sanders' confident message about his ability to turn around an NFL franchise once he makes it to the league. Sanders, currently in Indianapolis meeting with teams but not participating in Combine workouts, discussed his plans in the league with reporters.

Ad

Wade reposted a video showing Sanders' statements, responding with a three-word message to support the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback.

"Talk that talk @shedeursanders," Wade captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dwyane Wade's story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sanders showed off his confidence while talking to reporters, stating that he learned from his father, Deion Sanders, how to handle people rooting against or not believing in him. He mentioned his college journey and how they turned things around at Jackson State and Colorado, even taking the latter to a bowl game last season.

Ad

Trending

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."

"That's the plan. If that's not what you're trying to do -- don't get me," Sanders said. "If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture -- don't get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me."

Ad

Dwyane Wade, just like other retired players like Ron Harper and Isiah Thomas, is paying close attention to Shedeur Sanders' situation, hoping for the best for the quarterback, whose future in the NFL is still uncertain.

Dwyane Wade explains how a mistake led to Heat missing out on Kevin Durant

Dwyane Wade recalled a tense moment in his relationship with the Miami Heat that ended with the shooting guard leaving the franchise. In 2016, he was up for a new contract, but the Miami Heat weren't convinced that extending Wade was the right move to make to try to lure a star like Kevin Durant.

Talking with Lou Williams and Spank Horton on "The Underground Lounge," Wade explained he didn't have a problem with former Hassan Whiteside, but wanted the team to address his financials before extending the center's contract. Whiteside signed a $100 million deal with the Heat, which he didn't live up to, and Wade took his talents to Chicago to form one of the most disappointing Big Threes in recent memory with Rajon Rondo and Jimmy Butler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place