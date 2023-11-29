Dwyane Wade rocks $12,762 Versace sunglasses to let others know his "confidence makes others uncomfortable"

Dwyane Wade is flexing on Instagram once again. The Hall of Famer posted a story with his shirt unbuttoned and also rocked some flashy frames. Wade sported Versace sunglasses in the photo.

Wade’s shades cost $12,762, according to Google. The black sunglasses are adorned with a hanging gold chain. The former Miami Heat star is not afraid to show off. He clearly has a lot of self confidence and wants his fans to know.

“The confidence makes others uncomfortable,” Wade wrote on the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dwyane Wade in Dubai.

Wade tagged the location as Dubai. There was no word on if it was a business trip or vacation. His wife Gabriell Union did not appear in any of the posts, though.

Dwyane Wade gets trolled by NBA fans

Dwyane Wade seems to be traveling a lot lately. He was recently seen in Hawai’i cheering on his Marquette basketball team.

He also posted a selfie during his stay there. Wade posted another shirtless picture. This time he was in his bed, rocking red hair and making a silly face. He captioned it, “when you smell your morning breath”.

Expand Tweet

Fans mocked him for the post. Some called him out as a bad example to his kids, while others made fun of his hair and criticized him for his unabashed face.

Wade seems to be clapping back at the haters with his most recent post. There could be more to come if he's just beginning his stay in Dubai. The city is, of course, known for its luxury and showy decor and design.

Why was Dwyane Wade in Hawaii?

Dwyane Wade was in the polynesian islands of Hawai’i to root on his alma mater. Marquette was playing in the Maui Invitational. They eventually lost the title game to No. 1 Purdue.

Wade was seen courtside for Marquette’s first two games of the tournament. Marquette is a top-five team in the nation this season. Wade was seen congratulating and interacting with them following their wins and was also shown on the ESPN broadcast.

During his time in Hawai’i Wade also posted stories of him golfing in Oahu. He played at Marquette from 2000-03 and earned first team All-American honors. He played just two seasons in college and went fifth in the 2003 NBA Draft after leaving college.

In his sophomore season, Wade was one of the nation's best, averaging 21.5 points per game. He also won the conference player of the year in 2003 and had his jersey No. 3 retired at Marquette.

In his first season, Wade led the Golden Eagles to a 26-7 record. The next season, he took the school to their first Final Four since 1977. Wade and Marquette lost in the national semifinals, though,.

He did all he could with a triple-double and 29 points in a win against No. 1 seed Kentucky in the Elite Eight.