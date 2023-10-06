Dwyane Wade's son and BAL star Zaire Wade posts George Clooney's $1 billion Tequilla brand's warm welcome gift

George Clooney has sent Dwyane Wade, son, Zaire, an impressive gift. The 21-year-old posted the shipment of three Casamigos tequila bottles on his Instagram story. The gift is intended to welcome Wade to enjoy the premium tequila after he turned 21, the legal drinking age in the United States.

In the image Wade shared, you can also see the note sent with the package. There's also a black-and-white picture of Clooney riding a motorcycle in Wade's post.

"Zaire, Here's a little something to get your casa collection started. Welcome to the House of Friends. Cheers. The Casamigos Team," The note read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Wade's Instagram story

In 2022, George Clooney and his Casamigos partners sold the company for $1 billion. The sale was $700 million plus an additional $300 million for expansion over 10 years, per Forbes.

Wade plays in the Basketball Africa League for the Cape Town Tigers. He made the switch after playing just 12 NBA G-League games, where he was originally drafted as the 10th overall pick in 2021. Wade's G-League career was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury.

He averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his first year with Cape Town. He's now back in the United States, enjoying the offseason. Whether Wade decides to return to Cape Town or remain in America and search for new opportunities at a higher level remains to be seen.

Dwyane Wade is shocked by Zaire Wade's knowledge of alcohol prices

In a recent video posted pm Instagram, Dwyane Wade appears to be shocked by Zaire Wade's impressive and extensive knowledge of alcohol prices. The video shows Zaire pointing out bottles of wine from his father's collection and accurately predicting the value of each bottle.

"My question to @zaire is how did you get so well versed in alcohol prices?," Dwyane Wade said.

Dwyane Wade's response to Zaire's knowledge was to inform him that he doesn't purchase liquor, only wine. Furthermore, the bottles he pointed out were all gifts. Zaire continues to follow his father, asking about the relationships that led to such expensive bottles being gifted to him.

The comments section in Wade's Instagram post also garnered some attention. Hollywood star Jamie Foxx replied, making a comment about a bottle of whisky he spotted in the video.

" That @bsbwhiskey go hard tho," Foxx wrote

Zaire Wade also commented, referencing his age and the legality of his interest in alcohol while quoting a popular song from Drake and 21 Savage.

"…. 21 …. Can you do something for me," Zaire Wade wrote.

Zaire and Dwyane Wade have a close relationship and are often posting videos of themselves on social media.

The pair are both interesting and funny, which creates a fun dynamic for fans when they get a sneak peak at the lives of the former Miami Heat star and his son.