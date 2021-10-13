Dwyane Wade's son Zaire Wade expected to sign for an NBA G-League outfit

The news around the Zaire Wade has started to pour in over the last couple of days. With the regular season a week away, it's a popular time of year for various transactions and notable announcements to rise to the surface. After it was announced yesterday that LiAngelo Ball would sign a contract to prepare for the G-League Draft, it looks like another popular name has his eyes on the G-League as well. According to Shams Charania, Zaire Wade is also signing a contract in the NBA G-League.

As pointed out by Shams Charania, Zaire Wade is the son of former NBA legend Dwyane Wade. What's even more interesting is that Zaire is expected to join the Salt Lake City Stars, which is the affiliate of the team that Dwayne Wade is a part-owner of. Obviously this is going to draw a lot of attention because of the fact that this is someone with bloodlines to one of the top NBA players in the league over the last 10 years.

A Look at Zaire Wade's Basketball Career

Zaire Wade preparing for a high school game.

Zaire Wade has been generating some buzz throughout his days in high school. He is a 6'3" guard who had been playing his basketball at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Sierra Canyon has become one of the most popular schools as of late, after seeing the likes of Ziaire Williams, Brandon Boston Jr, Bronny James, and others play for the team. After struggling to earn minutes on a competitive roster, Zaire transferred to Brewster Academy while reclassifying to the class of 2021. It's going to be interesting to see how Wade holds up against other G-League players. Zaire was a three-star recruit and looked to be generating minimal interest in the collegiate ranks. He has received interest from a number of schools, including DePaul, Nebraska, Rhode Island and others, but Wade never committed and now looks determined to head in another direction.

Over the last couple of years, the NBA G-League has continued to rise in popularity. Now players are seeing it as another route to go down instead of heading to college. After a year in which G-League Ignite had a number of players selected high in the draft, it looks as if the case for training in the G-League is only going to continue to get more popular. Although Zaire Wade is going to be another popular name to keep an eye out for, it's not going to be easy. The G-League is no picnic, and there's a serious amount of talent that is hungry to get a shot at in the NBA. The G-League has become one of the most resourceful tools that NBA organizations have at their disposal. It gives them the opportunity to give raw talent the opportunity to shine and gain valuable playing experience. If Zaire Wade struggles, the organization could look to find someone else that could potentially help down the road. But this could be the right path for the young guard and we all know he's going to have a pretty good mentor to lean on.

