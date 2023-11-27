Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union dazzles 'Renaissance' world premiere with Cong Tri's pluging faux fur max dress

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, was among the star personalities that were in attendance at the world premiere of Beyonce's new 'Renaissance' movie that took place in Beverley Hills on Saturday. Union attracted a lot of attention with her outfit, as she wore famous designer Cong Tri's black dress.

Union took to her Instagram account and posted a series of images and videos where she flexed her outfit. Union got high praise from her social media followers for her dress.

Dwyane Wade explains why he and Gabrielle Union left Miami and moved to California

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union no longer live in Miami, having moved to Los Angeles, California.

Wade spent the vast majority of his 16-year career in the NBA with the Miami Heat. The former All-Star guard played in Miami for 14 years and retired as a Heat player back in 2019.

After his decision to retire, Wade and his wife Gabrielle left the city and moved to California, currently residing in Los Angeles.

Recently, the former three-time NBA champion explained why he and his family made that decision.

"It wasn't because we love the Sunshine State any less. When we had to decide what the next step was for our family. As we were all coming together a little bit more, we had to think about our family and how it looked and how we wanted our kids to feel, what we want them to see on a daily basis," Wade told People.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union first met about 15 years ago and got married in 2014. They have spent their time doing business lately, with the former NBA player being a minority owner of the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the couple has been appearing in social events like concerts, movie premieres and fashion shows. The last time they were seen together was at an Usher concert that took place a few weeks ago.