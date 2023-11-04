Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 4th)

The first of four scheduled meetings between the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will start on Saturday night. Utah begins a four-game road trip with a visit to Target Center, the Timberwolves’ home court. The Jazz will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Minnesota, which is coming off a confidence-boosting win against the Denver Nuggets, will be hoping to have their first back-to-back wins of the season.

The Jazz has had a roller-coaster ride to start the 2023-24 season. Lauri Markkanen has continued his All-Star form from last season but did not get consistent support from the rest of the roster. Utah’s defense, which was solid last season, is 23rd in defensive rating. They’ll need to be better on that end to get better results.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, own the best defensive rating in the NBA with 102.0. It’s been their offense that has not lived up to its potential. The win against Nikola Jokic and the defending champs could be the spark they needed to string together wins.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game details

Team: Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date and Time: November 4, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

The Utah Jazz had a surprising start to their 2022-23 campaign. At one point, they had the best record in the NBA. This season is much different due to their lack of consistency and defensive shortcomings.

Utah played their best game of the season against the Orlando Magic but lost via Paolo Banchero’s game-long brilliance and late-game heroics. If the Jazz keep that kind of performance, they will have a big chance of winning versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota has been alternating wins and losses in their first four games of the season. However, the way they played against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets could be the spark that will push them to consistently play better.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid all played well in their big win. If they sustain that form, they will be tough to beat, particularly on their home court.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Jazz (+280) vs. Timberwolves (-350)

Spread: Jazz (+8) vs. Timberwolves (-8)

Total (O/U): Jazz (o225.5) vs. Timberwolves (u225.5)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have several former All-Stars on the roster and arguably have the more talented lineup. Minnesota’s defense has been exceptional to start the season and should continue to be sharp, particularly at home.

The Utah Jazz have yet to prove they can consistently play well together. It could be another “L” for them versus the home team.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted starting lineups

Jazz coach Will Hardy is likely to continue having John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker in the starting lineup.

Hardy’s counterpart, Chris Finch, should also be going to a tried and tested first five. Finch is likely to roll out Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels.

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Top 3 players’ stats

Jazz

Lauri Markkanen

23.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game

John Collins

15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game

Jordan Clarkson

14.8 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

25.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game

Karl-Anthony Towns

17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game

Rudy Gobert

11.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists per game