Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union nails exclusive Burberry Spring-Summer 2024 fit by Daniel Lee

Gabrielle Union has set the fashion stage ablaze at the Burberry Fall 2024 show at London Fashion Week. The wife of former Miami Heat player, Dwyane Wade, dressed in a floral dress from the brand's collection and soon caught attention.

Union arrived at Victoria Park in the British capital to take Burberry's creative director Daniel Lee's latest design crafts to the floor. She wore a beautiful red velvet dress from Burberry's summer 2024 collection.

The long-sleeved attire, priced at a handsome $4,050 on the Burberry website, is a delicately handkerchief-hemmed piece that also rocks a circular cutout back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a long, asymmetric floral-print T-shirt dress, with a chiffon and an intersia knit.

Gabrielle Union had her stylist Thomas Christos Kikis pair the floral dress with a pair of Burberry Leather Bay sandals with a thong strap dubbed in blue leather upper skin, squared toes and enameled buckles. Union also carried a pale yellow leather Medium Rocking Horse handbag.

However, Gabrielle Union also had another outfit for the occasion. She tucked in a beige parka with matching cargo pants and chose the Burberry Box men's sneakers to complement the look.

Her colorful sneakers crafted in green, yellow and white-checked knit had a compelling coordination with the overall getup. She kept the same yellow handbag for the second look for the Brand's afterparty.

The British luxury fashion label had a long list of VIP guests for the show. Mo Farah and Rachel Weisz were the much-talked personalities at the gathering. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kylie Minogue, the prima ballerina Francesca Hayward and the Nigerian singer Burna Boy were also in attendance.

Gabrielle Union keeps high stance in fashion

This was not the first time Gabrielle Union had the brand Burberry shine over her. She carried a $14,5000 Burberry coat for Usher's concert at the B-Side Liquor Lounge in Cleaveland.

She also had a black mini dress to her outfit with matching black knee-high boots and black glasses.

Talking about her plush luxury purchases, Union told Bloomberg Originals:

“There’s always this like, gorilla on your back, that’s like: ‘You better work, b*** you better work. … I get nervous, like: ‘Oh god, that movie didn’t open. Well, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everyone up?’”

Gabrielle Union says that everything in their household is divided equally between her and her former Chicago Bulls husband. The Burberry coat was something she desired for Usher's concert, so despite her usual hesitance with luxury items, she felt the need to purchase it.