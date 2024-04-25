Over his first four seasons, Minnesota Timberwolves star wing Anthony Edwards has garnered comparisons to some of the NBA's all-time greatest shooting guards. That includes Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, whom Edwards modeled his game after. On Wednesday, Wade's wife Gabrielle Union seemingly accepted the popular comparison.

Union shared an Instagram post from @wade_legacy to her IG stories featuring quotes from current NBA stars who have praised Wade over the years. The first was a quote from Edwards during his rookie season (2020-21).

The 2020 No. 1 pick was asked "how much pick-and-roll film he watches to prepare for games." Edwards noted that he regularly studies Wade, highlighting his desire to "mimic" the three-time NBA champion's ability to take advantage of ball screens.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I watch Dwyane Wade a lot, due to how I think Kobe [Bryant] once said he 'disappears' on his ball screens. So, I watch him a lot to try to mimic what he does on the ball screen. So, if they’re jumping out, I try to split screens as much as possible. I just watch him a lot.

Edwards added that if he could emulate Wade's knack for maneuvering screens, getting downhill and finishing at the rim, he could eventually reach a similar level.

"That’s the only person I watch on ball screens because he’s dynamic, getting downhill, not settling and he’s just one of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game," Edwards said. "I feel like if I can mimic him, I can become the same, so I watch him a lot.”

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union seemingly accepts Anthony Edwards' comparison to Heat legend

Edwards has since made two All-Star appearances, cementing himself as one of the league's most electric wings. Through 79 games this season, he averaged a career-best 25.9 points per game. Meanwhile, he guided the Timberwolves to their best record (56-26) since the 2003-04 season (58-24).

So, while Union didn't add a caption to her IG story, it appears the 22-year-old's ascension and similarities to her husband have caught her eye.

Also Read: Draymond Green reckons only one player on Suns can shut down Anthony Edwards' offensive explosion

Dwyane Wade's former coach compared Anthony Edwards to Heat legend

Among the most notable basketball figures who have compared Anthony Edwards to Dwyane Wade is the Heat legend's former coach, Erik Spoelstra.

Edwards starred for Team USA during last year's FIBA Basketball World Cup, with Spoelstra serving as an assistant coach. Ahead of the tournament, the three-time NBA champion raved about the Timberwolves star, noting that he is like Wade's mirror image.

“We know who that is,” Spoelstra said. “It’s hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I’m not a guy for comparisons. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies a crowd, that reminds me of No. 3. I have told Anthony that, and I feel like I’m going back in time.”

Edwards still has a long way to go to reach the 13-time All-Star's career success, as he has yet to win a playoff series. However, Edwards appears on track to potentially make a deep playoff run for the first time this year. Minnesota currently leads the Phoenix Suns 2-0 in their first-round playoff series.

A series victory would mark the Timberwolves' first since 2004. So, this year's playoff run could serve as Edwards' breakout into superstardom.

Also Read: “Best duo in the league.” - Anthony Edwards lauds partnership with Karl-Anthony Towns as premier 1-2 punch in NBA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback