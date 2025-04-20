Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shares shares beach outing memory with daughter Kavia James in heartfelt post

Dwyane Wade's wife - Gabrielle Union - shared a heartwarming message on her Instagram story. On Saturday, the Miami Heat star's wife shared a few pictures, including one of her daughter smiling after their small beach outing.

One of her stories featured a scenic image of the beach during sunset. The actress issues a heartwarming statement in the caption of that story. In her statement, Dwyane Wade's wife expressed gratitude to her close ones.

"Perfect Day. I have the best sister and friends a girl could ask for. Love you guys💖" Union captioned.

Gabrielle Union shares a heartfelt message on her IG story. (Credits: IG/@gabunion)

In the following story, Union reposted her friend's Instagram story - which featured an image of Kaavia smiling while looking away from the camera - showing her daughter is wearing a cowboy tears hat to commemorate the outing with her mother.

D-Wade and Gabrielle Union have experienced ups and downs in their relationship. They wed in 2014, and after a lavish honeymoon in the Maldives, began facing fertility struggles.

Eventually, they relied on modern advancements in medical technology and conceived their daughter through surrogacy and welcomed her into the world in 2018. Apart from Kaavia, the Miami Heat icon has two children from his previous relationships.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union welcomes spring with excitement

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, welcomed spring on her Instagram story. Last month, the Wades visited Disneyland and Union shared pictures from their outing.

Wade's wife reposted her husband's story on her Instagram handle featuring an image of the Miami Heat Icon riding a rocket-themed ride. The actress was quick to express her excitement and welcome spring in the caption of her upload.

"And so it begins #SpringBreak2025"

Later, the 13-time All-Star shared a family selfie on his story and summarised the Wade family's Disneyland outing in a few words.

"A good day," he captioned.

The Wade family visited Disneyland during spring break. (Credits: @gabunion, @dwyanewade/Instagram)

Dwyane Wade had an illustrious career in the NBA and despite being one of the biggest stars the league has produced, he always prioritised his role as a husband and a father.

Wade won three championships and is regarded as one of the best players in Miami Heat history. Earlier this year, he was honored by the franchise with a statue placed outside the Kaseya Center.

