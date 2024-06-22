Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shares sweet backstage moment with Megan Thee Stallion from LA concert

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union has seemingly not missed a concert lately. After attending Queen Latifah and Janelle Monae shows in Los Angeles, the wife of the Miami Heat star came out to watch American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla perform.

Stallion and Glorilla have been performing together in different cities. After performing in Phoenix, Arizona, the rapper set the stage on fire in Los Angeles. The wife of the former NBA star also joined Megan Thee Stallion backstage.

Posting the picture on her Instagram story, Gabrielle Union captioned the post:

“Real hot girl sh*t.”

Union's IG story

She also shared some videos of GloRilla performing during the concert. In the first video of her IG story, GloRilla was seen performing the “No Bih” song from her 2024 “Ehhthang Ehhthang” album.

“A time. Yeah Glo,” Union captioned her story.

Union's IG story

After back-to-back attendance at concerts in LA, Union seems to be spending her last few weekends well. While she has been busy with film shooting, she has also managed to keep a balanced life, including spending time with her children and her husband.

Gabrielle Union will next appear in "Space Cadet" a 2024 romantic comedy movie alongside Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper. The movie is set to release on July 4 next month.

Gabrielle Union joins Queen Latifah as they dance alongside Janelle Monae in LA

This wasn’t the first time that Gabrielle Union was attending a concert of a famous rapper. Earlier, on June 3, the wife of the Miami Heat legend was in attendance for Queen Latifah’s concert in Los Angeles. She attended the concert of Latifah with her close friends.

Union posted snaps of her time at the concert. She was seen sharing the stage with the “I Know Where I’ve Been” singer while she danced. Union was joined by former dancer and now hairstylist Larry Sims as well.

It wasn’t just Latifah who was on the stage entertaining the fans. She was joined by fellow rapper Janelle Monae. Both Union and Latifah escorted her on stage and danced beside her while she performed. Monae was performing as a part of the OUTLOUD’s Music Fest For Pride.

Union is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. She has been in the acting business for over two decades. Latifah is also a well-known actress and has worked in several movies. Interestingly, both Letifah and Union appeared in the 2007 comedy movie “The Perfect Holiday.”