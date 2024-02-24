Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union shines in $1664 Jil Sander jacket for stunning Cécred photoshoot

Gabrielle Union is one of the most sought-after NBA athlete wives in the current basketball realm. The wife of the former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade gets camera attention wherever she goes.

Recently, Union got clicked while promoting the singer Beyonce's latest venture. An Instagram post shared by her manicurist, Thuy Nguyen, showed Gabrielle Union rocking a white jacket from Jil Sander. The post was captioned "Gabrielle Union x Cecred," where she was seen posing wearing a one-piece white dress along with the color-matched jacket.

The made-in-Italy jacket is made of two materials known for a creaseless finish, i.e., Viscose (96%) and Polyamide (4%). Wearing the jacket priced at $1,664 as per the Symbol Fashion website, Union had full support for pop icon Beyonce on her upcoming entrepreneurial venture, Cecred.

Through her brand, Beyoncé is embarking on a new venture beyond the stage with the upcoming launch of Cécred. The brand's unveiling on Feb. 20th stunned fans as Beyoncé shared a teaser video on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt message emphasizing the importance of hair as a symbol of individuality and heritage.

Born from her experiences at her mother's Houston salon, Headliners, Cécred is not only a tribute to Beyoncé's entrepreneurial upbringing but also a celebration of the cultural significance of hair. Beyoncé's intention extends beyond business, as she aims to carry forward her mother's legacy and foster a community where diverse hair journeys can be honored and embraced.

While the specifics of Cécred remain under wraps, a trademark application by First Hawk Street LLC, Beyoncé's company, hints at an extensive range of products. The proposed lineup goes beyond haircare, encompassing various beauty and personal care items.

Gabrielle Union has her own haircare line

Gabrielle Union and Larry Sims have joined forces to introduce an accessible haircare line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union. Featuring 13 products, including shampoos, conditioners, oils and heat protectants, each item is priced at $9.99, affirming the brand's commitment to delivering hair care at an affordable cost.

The products integrate distinctive ingredients like rice oil complex, lilac leaf extract, and Brazilian Bucari Butter, focusing on enhancing moisture absorption, restoring shine, repairing damaged hair and catering to diverse hair types, textures and styles. Notably, the line is free of sulfates, parabens, and silicones.

As reported by Sportskeeda, Gabrielle Union unveiled their approach toward the final finished product while talking to the co-founder of Flawless, Larry Sims, who said:

"We tested it(products) out and we're like, we don't have it. So we had to go back to the drawing board because we wanted it to be flawless. And we're not putting anything out there before it's ready. So, even though the demand was there we were like we got to get it right."

Gabrielle Union's personal revelation about her hair loss journey after IVF treatment has added a deeply personal dimension to the relaunched Flawless line,