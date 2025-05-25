Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union wins hearts with doting reaction to daughter's magical stage performance

Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, celebrated her daughter Kaavia James’ magical stage performance as she posted clips of her during a school play. In the videos, Kaavia James could be seen on the stage dancing and acting with other kids before receiving flowers for her performances.

The video was posted on Kaavia James’ Instagram account and then reposted by Union on her IG story on Sunday. She wrote a one-word caption to express her feelings after seeing her daughter perform well on stage.

“Everything!!!,” she wrote.

Union's IG story

Union was also heard asking Kaavia James to tell her father, Dwyane Wade, about how her performance was.

“Tell Daddy how you did,” Union said.

“Good,” the daughter answered as Wade missed out on his daughter’s play.

Union and Wade welcomed Kaavia via surrogacy in 2018, a year before the three-time NBA champion retired from the sport.

She has since grown into an active girl alongside her mother, as seen in her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Wade and Union have been one of the marquee couples in Hollywood as their fame as a basketball star and a celebrity has earned them popularity throughout the years.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union want daughter Kaavia James to have freedom

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been open about their parenting style for Kaavia James. Talking to People in 2024, they expressed how they want their child to be raised as they try to navigate the world at a very young age.

Wade wants her daughter to have freedom in choosing what she wants to do in life. He also wants to see her stand her ground as they watch her grow.

“We give her the freedom to have a say in her space, her appearance, and the things she wants to do. The only way we’re going to know our child is by listening to her, watching her, and seeing what she’s interested in…It’s on us to teach Kaavia her power early on and a lot of that comes from individuality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union hopes to see more self-compassion from Kaavia.

“Compassion for herself…And when you breed compassion in your home, [kids] can't help but live it and expect it. Video placeholder image,” she said.

Kaavia James is the Miami Heat legend’s only child with Union. Wade is also the father of two other sons and one daughter with his former wives.

Dwyane Wade's family has been his life's centerpiece since retiring from basketball as one of the best shooting guards to ever play the game.

