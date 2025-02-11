Dwyane Wade sends love as wife Gabrielle Union links up with Serena Williams, La La Anthony at star-studded Super Bowl bash

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to show love for his wife Gabrielle Union as the latter attended the Super Bowl on Sunday. Union shared images of her night on social media as she linked up with Serena Williams, La La Anthony and others at a star-studded Super Bowl bash.

Posting multiple images of herself on Instagram, Union shared glimpses of her Super Bowl night as she captioned the post with a short note:

"Built different. move different. win different. ✨, " she wrote encapsulating the night in few words.

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade sent love to Gabrielle in the comments section of her post, reacting to his wife's pictures with a single emoji:

"❤️," he commented on her post.

The former AGT judge was photographed alongside multiple celebrities on the night as she shared a 13-slide post. Eiza Gonzalez was the first celebrity spotted in her pictures, while another clip featured a group photo of Gabrielle with Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Lala Anthony and Serena Williams.

Furthermore, Union was also seen alongside Saweetie, Nicole Lyn, Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe as the star-studded cast enjoyed a lovely Super Bowl evening. The Philadelphia Eagles won their second Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, defeating Mahomes and co. by a big margin.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union pays wholesome tribute to Super Bowl winner Jalen Hurts

After attending the Super Bowl with a star-studded cast, Gabrielle Union celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' win on Sunday by posting a series of stories on Instagram. The wife of NBA legend Dwyane Wade shared a wholesome tribute to Eagles star Jalen Hurts after his performance helped his team clinch their second-ever Super Bowl.

Union gave Jalen his flowers on Instagram as she posted a wholesome tribute in his honor. The television star shared a picture of Hurts and his fiancé, Bry Burrows, in her story before posting a clip of him dancing to Kendrick Lamar's half-time show.

Gabrielle Unions post a picture of Jalen Hurts honoring his Super Bowl win

Moreover, Gabrielle shared an image highlighting how Hurts had an all-women management team that helped him secure a $225 million contract in 2023. The actress was thrilled with the Philly team's performance and thanked Hurts for lifting her spirits after their dominating first-half display.

The Super Bowl in Louisiana attracted many stars, including Serena Williams, SZA, Taylor Swift and others, who made their presence felt at the biggest event in U.S sports.

