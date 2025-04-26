Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union look every inch the A-list couple as they turn heads at Tiffany & Co. high jewelry campaign

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union highlighted this year's Tiffany & Co. Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder collection in New York City on April 25. The power couple joined Hollywood's A-listers at The Metropolitan Museum of Art for the launch of a new jewelry line.

Ad

Union wore a white flowing gown, while Dwyane Wade rocked an oversized gray suit for the high-profile outing.

After the party, both Union and Wade posted pictures from the party.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[Credit: IG/@gabunion]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@gabunion]

In one of the Instagram stories, Dwyane Wade posted a video of the couple walking hand-in-hand, while the Miami Heat legend held an umbrella in his left hand.

Ad

Trending

[Credit: IG/@dwyanewade]

Ad

Some of the other A-listers at the event were Anya Taylor-Joy, Oscar Award winner Mikey Madison and Alicia Keys, who also performed at the event.

Dwyane Wade says he wanted to see his wife when he opened his eyes after surgery

After over a decade of dominance in the NBA, it was hard for Dwyane Wade to accept his vulnerability when he found out that he had cancer in one of his kidneys. The NBA legend was even scared when he was in the hospital bed, ready to go for surgery.

Ad

In the scariest moment of his life, Wade chose his father to stay beside him. In a conversation with Hoda Kotb in an episode of "Making Space" podcast on April 23, Wade revealed that with just one family member allowed to be with him during surgery, he asked for his father.

I chose my dad," Wade said. "He's the guy, for me. He's always been. It's crazy because I'm a mama's boy, all those things, but my dad has been there. I just thought about actually who I wanted to see in my most vulnerable state. And it was my dad."

Ad

The three-time NBA champion also added that he wanted his wife, Gabrielle Union, to be the first person he saw when he woke up after the surgery.

"I wanted my wife to see me when I woke up, I wanted her to be the first person I saw, but in my most vulnerable state, when I was probably as scared as I've ever been, I wanted my dad to be there. I was like, 'I need my dad.'"

Wade shared that one of the reasons that he wanted his father beside him was because when his father was going through his prostate cancer battle, it was Wade with whom he shared that vulnerable space. He also added that during that process, he and his father got close.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.