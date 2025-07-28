  • home icon
  Dylan Harper makes lifestyle 'need' clear after night out with girlfriend JoJo Lacey following $56.1M deal

Dylan Harper makes lifestyle 'need' clear after night out with girlfriend JoJo Lacey following $56.1M deal

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 28, 2025
Dylan Harper makes lifestyle
Dylan Harper makes lifestyle 'need' clear after night out with girlfriend JoJo Lacey. (Image Source: @jojolaceyy/Instagram)

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper is enjoying his offseason life after being the second pick in the draft and showing off his skills in the NBA summer league. On Sunday, Harper was featured in a couple of Instagram stories by his girlfriend, JoJo Lacey.

The Spurs rookie had a special dinner experience with his athlete girlfriend, who played basketball for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before briefly being a member of the Washington Mystics. In the first story, Harper is sitting across the table with his head down. There is seafood on the table as the main course with rice as the side dish.

Dylan Harper expressed his thoughts on the night out in the comment section of Lacey's story.

"I needa cut😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫" he wrote.

Dylan Harper enjoys a night out with girlfriend JoJo Lacey. (Credits: @jojolacey/Instagram)
Dylan Harper enjoys a night out with girlfriend JoJo Lacey. (Credits: @jojolacey/Instagram)

The next video on Lacey's story featured a monochrome video of the Spurs rookie removing the lid from his food. Harper is seen sporting a smile when he looks at the food, after which he shares a word with the waiter standing by his table.

On July 3, Dylan Harper signed his rookie scale contract, which, according to the current CBA, is a four-year $56.1 million deal. Harper has impressed the fans in his summer league stint with the Spurs. He has lived up to the expectations of being the number two pick in his draft class.

The Spurs shut him down for the rest of the Summer League on July 16. However, he scored 16 points on two occasions before that. Harper netted in 16 points, six rebounds and two assists in the Spurs' 76-67 win against the Mavericks on July 13.

Later, he recreated the same performance and scored 16 points, two rebounds and two assists in his team's 93-91 win against the Jazz on July 15. Harper has emerged as a player with great potential who can fit well alongside Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. However, he would have to earn a spot as a starter, as De'Aaron Fox is the best man on the squad to play in that guard position.

Western Conference scout believes Dylan Harper can make De'Aron Fox expendable

On Thursday, ESPN's Jeremy Woo published an article covering the rookies to watch who have shown potential to win the Rookie of the Year award next season. In one segment of his article, Woo cited an anonymous Western Conference scout who believes that Dylan Harper has what it takes to become a starter ahead of De'Aaron Fox.

"(Harper) has some (Manu) Ginobili to his offensive game," the scout said. "If the 3-point shot ever becomes a true weapon, he makes Fox expendable and gives San Antonio a nice trade asset."

If Harper develops quickly and becomes good enough to eclipse De'Aron Fox, then the Spurs would have a big trade asset in the future seasons. They could trade away Fox and further improve their squad depth to build a team capable of winning multiple championships with Victory Wembanyama leading the crew.

