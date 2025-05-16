Dylan Harper's dad has 4-word response to major Victor Wembanyama question

In a little over a month, Dylan Harper is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA draft. While it's unknown where he'll wind up, his father gave a blunt response to one possible landing spot.

Dylan is going to be the latest second-generation player to join the NBA ranks. His father, Ron Harper, enjoyed a 15-year career spanning from 1986 to 2001. Ron had a lot of success as a player, winning a total of five championships before retiring.

These days, Ron sticks to talking about the league on social media. With the draft combine going on, Dylan Harper has been a hot topic of conversation. Ron was recently asked about the idea of him going to the San Antonio Spurs and playing with Victor Wembanyama. He feels the two would thrive alongside one another.

"It could be special"

The Spurs have a chance to add numerous young talents to their core, as they have two picks in the lottery. Their first selection of the night is at No. 2, where they'll have a clear chance to land Harper.

As a dynamic guard with the potential to be a high-level scorer in the NBA, Harper and Wemby are a duo who could complement each other nicely. More importantly, the Spurs would have a pair of touted prospects, along with Stephon Castle, to build around for the foreseeable future.

Ron Harper calls out 'dreaming' fans ahead of Dylan Harper being selected in the NBA draft

Since the NBA draft lottery results became official, people have begun debating where all of the top prospects will wind up. While many think it's clear where Dylan Harper will go, his father is keeping an open mind in the coming weeks.

Even though they just traded for De'Aaron Fox at the deadline, it is still widely believed the Spurs are going to select Dylan at No. 2. He's widely agreed on as the best prospect behind Cooper Flagg, with many believing he could blossom into a star-caliber talent down the road.

As the discourse around Dylan Harper gets louder, Ron Harper took to social media to set the record straight. Still with weeks to go, anything could happen regarding the top of the draft. Because of that, he'll let other people fantasize about all the possible outcomes. In the meantime, Ron will be waiting until draft night when his son's name is called to focus on his future.

"I love all these NBA GMs on twitter but like I keep telling everyone until June 25 and a team call Dylan Harper name he’s not on a team… enjoy dreaming"

Round one of the NBA draft is slated for June 25th and will be held at Barclays Center.

