Dylan Harper's dad Ron Harper defends son from fan backlash for taking Kawhi Leonard's iconic #2 jersey on Spurs: "He’s still playing"

Dylan Harper will reportedly wear No. 2 for the San Antonio Spurs. The jersey number was last worn by Kawhi Leonard, the 2014 NBA Finals MVP. His father, five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, replied to a fan who criticized Dylan for choosing No. 2.

On Friday, Legion Hoops quoted Etienne Catalan, who posts NBA players' incoming jersey numbers.

One fan criticized the jersey number decision:

"Kawhi's number deserves to be retired. Disgusting."

Harper replied to the fan's tweet:

"He’s still playing I think."

The fan replied to Harper. However, the former NBA guard did not respond anymore.

"So Dylan will give it up when Kawhi retires?"

Ron Harper played in the NBA for 15 years and won five titles. He was part of the Chicago Bulls' second three-peat (1996-98) and was a member of the 2000 and 2001 LA Lakers championship teams. Harper played with NBA legends Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

His other son, Ron Harper Jr., signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons last season. Harper Jr. was undrafted in 2022 and has spent time in the G League.

Leonard played seven seasons with San Antonio before a much-publicized divorce in 2018. As a Spur, Leonard was a two-time All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time All-NBA first-team selection and a member of the All-Defensive team four times.

Leonard played 37 games last season for the LA Clippers and put up 21.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game on 49.8% shooting (41.1% from 3-point range).

Dylan Harper sends a message to Spurs fans following the draft

Dylan Harper, the 2025 second pick, sent a message to the fans of his new team, the San Antonio Spurs. Harper shared a photo of him wearing the Spurs hat following his selection on Wednesday.

"Spurs nation let's do it mannnnnn," Harper wrote.

While Cooper Flagg has long been the consensus top pick in the draft, pundits have regarded Dylan Harper as the second-best prospect. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.4 ppg on 48.4% shooting in his lone season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

With Dylan Harper in the fold, San Antonio has arguably one of the best young cores in the NBA next season, led by 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs have one-time All-Star De'Aaron Fox and young guns Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.

