Dylan Harper set to make $21M more in rookie deal than dad Ron Harper’s entire NBA career earnings

Modified Jun 26, 2025 04:53 GMT
Dylan Harper was picked second by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft, earning the former Rutgers combo guard a lucrative contract worth $56 million over four years.

Dylan's dad Ron Harper was a 15-year NBA veteran and won five championships in the 1990s but his career earnings will soon be eclipsed by son Dylan in just a few years. According to Spotrac, Harper made $34,935,000 from four teams during his playing career. At the end of the 2028 season, Dylan Harper will have made $21,065,000 more than Ron when he will be eligible for his first max deal after his rookie contract.

Adjusted for inflation to 2025, Ron Harper's career earnings are approximately $73.4 million, which is a little bit higher than Dylan's earnings from his rookie scale contract. This disparity underscores the skyrocketing salaries in today’s NBA, driven by lucrative TV deals and global market growth.

