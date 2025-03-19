Dyson Daniels makes feelings clear on DPOY aspirations after record night against Hornets

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Dyson Daniels made defensive history during Tuesday's 134-102 road win over the Charlotte Hornets. Afterward, the third-year player touched on his aspirations to win his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

Daniels finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals, shooting 10-for-12 (83.3%) as Atlanta led wire-to-wire against a depleted Charlotte squad. While his three swipes were far from his season-high (eight), they put him in elite territory.

"The Great Barrier Thief's" 194 steals through 64 outings marks the most of any player in a single season over the last 15 years.

Per Hawks PR, the last player to amass more swipes was then-New Orleans Hornets star point guard Chris Paul in the 2008-09 campaign. Paul racked up 216 steals across 78 appearances.

With Atlanta having 13 contests remaining, Dyson Daniels still has plenty of time to catch and surpass Paul's mark.

After Tuesday's strong two-way display, Daniels was asked about ranking among the top three favorites in this year's DPOY race. The Australian expressed gratitude, noting that he's determined to win the award.

"Just having my name in that conversation is pretty special," Daniels said. "I set myself a goal of being first team All-Defense, and now the goal is Defensive Player of the Year."

However, Daniels added that he will "let (his) game do the talking" over the season's stretch run, rather than campaign for the trophy.

Dyson Daniels on defensive-minded players he has emulated amid DPOY-caliber season

During Tuesday's postgame interview, Dyson Daniels was also asked if he has studied any players' defensive techniques to enhance his positioning. The two-way standout named OKC Thunder wing Luguentz Dort and Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart as players he draws inspiration from.

"I like watching OKC fly around, Lu Dort get through screens," Daniels said. "If I watch old tape, I watch Marcus Smart's DPOY season, and how he was able to be in the passing lanes, on-ball and have active hands."

Smart made history during the 2021-22 campaign with the Boston Celtics, becoming just the eighth perimeter player to win DPOY. Three years later, Daniels will look to follow suit in his first season as a full-time starter.

Daniels' next chance to add to his league-leading steals tally comes on Saturday when Atlanta (33-36) hosts the Golden State Warriors (39-29).

