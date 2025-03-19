"Should be getting some DPOY love": NBA fans react to Dyson Daniels for most steals in a single season after Chris Paul in 2008-09

Dyson Daniels is perhaps the most significant and surprising story for the Atlanta Hawks this season. The Australian was part of the package the New Orleans Pelicans gave up to acquire former Hawks star Dejounte Murray. Daniels, who struggled to get consistent minutes in the Big Easy, has blossomed into a defensive stalwart for his team.

Heading into the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Daniels had piled up 191 steals for the season. The figure is the most since Chris Paul swiped 216 during the 2008-09 season.

Fans promptly reacted to the tweet, emphasizing Dyson Daniels’ stellar play on defense:

“He should be getting some DPOY love,” one fan said.

“His nickname The Great Barrier Thief is so much deserved,” @jbondwagon wrote.

“Seen this man live and he’s a menace. The Pels lost a good one. DPOY," @worldofao added.

“Pels made a MASSIVE mistake," a fan commented.

“If you don't appreciate what this absolute stud is doing you aren't a fan of basketball," another fan wrote.

Dyson Daniels averages 3.0 steals per game, leading four other players who average 1.8 spg. With 14 games left, he will likely increase his tally of 191 swipes for the season. He will need to average 1.8 spg in the remaining games to tie Paul’s mark. Daniels also has a good chance of topping the 217 steals tallied by the "Point God" during the 2007-08 season.

When the Defensive Player of the Year ballots are sent in, Daniels is likely to get a nod from voters. Only time will tell if he will win the award over the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley.

Dyson Daniels has steadily climbed Defensive Player of the Year award odds

When Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder, the Defensive Player of the Year award odds drastically changed. With the Frenchman out for the season, Jaren Jackson Jr. (-125) became the favorite to win.

Almost a month into Wembanyama’s absence, a new name has emerged. The latest from BetMGM has Evan Mobley a -250 favorite to take home his first Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy. Dyson Daniels, who was fifth (+12500) when the 7-foot-3 phenom suffered his season-ending condition, surged to the No. 2 spot with +450 odds. Jackson subsequently slumped to third with +1000 odds to grab his second DPOY recognition.

If Daniels pips Mobley for the DPOY, he will become the first guard since Marcus Smart to win it, who did so during the 2021-22 season.

