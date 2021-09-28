"Why are you still getting COVID?" - Bradley Beal bizarrely questions those getting vaccinated

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal appeared at media day earlier today to explain why he feels COVID vaccines might not be useful in stopping the global pandemic. Beal, who played 60 games in the regular season last time around, missed out on the NBA's West scoring title narrowly and played a huge role in the Wizards’ run to the Play-in tournament, and then eventually the Playoffs.

Now, with Russell Westbrook having recently completed a move to the LA Lakers, a new-look Washington Wizards side will be hoping to do better than they did last season. Bradley Beal, who joined the franchise as a 19-year old back in 2012, aired his suspicions with respect to COVID vaccines and revealed that he had been in contact with multiple people who are not vaccinated.

Bradley Beal reveals he is not vaccinated, questions effectiveness of COVID vaccines

Beal initially revealed that he has not received the vaccination until now, and claimed that he felt no pressure to get vaccinated:

“I don’t feel pressure. I don’t think you pressure anybody into doing things, or putting things in their body. I don't think it will be (a distraction). We're going to play basketball and do that at the highest level. We have protocols and things in place to make sure we're taken care of and tested regularly.”

Furthermore, Beal also said that he does not think he is putting others and himself at risk of contracting the Coronavirus, claiming that the disease can be transmitted to vaccinated people as well:

“I would ask the question to those who are getting vaccinated, “why are you still getting COVID?” You can still get COVID and still pass it along if vaccinated. So..”

Beal cited personal reasons when asked why he had made the decision not to get vaccinated, and spoke at length about the reactions that some people have shown when injected with the vaccine:

“I have people very close to me that are vaccinated. Parents, brothers, etc. I understand both sides. Some people have bad reactions to the vaccine, nobody wants to talk about that.”

Darren M. Haynes @DarrenMHaynes Bradley Beal says his Mom and Dad, older brother, and sister in law are vaccinated but there are other people close to me that are not vaccinated. Bradley Beal says his Mom and Dad, older brother, and sister in law are vaccinated but there are other people close to me that are not vaccinated.

The NBA is largely expected to allow unvaccinated players to participate after sources recently revealed that multiple players were against the idea. Regardless, an official statement can be expected on the matter in the coming days.

An NBA spokesperson recently revealed that almost 85% of players in the league have been vaccinated, leaving a fairly large number of players who might potentially put themselves and others at risk of contracting the virus.

