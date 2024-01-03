Eagle eyed fans notice Savannah James always curves men asking for pictures

Savannah James, the longtime wife of future Hall of Famer LeBron James, has been going viral on social media after fans noticed something interesting. When making her way to her seat to watch her husband and the LA Lakers compete against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day, she did something unique. In a video that has been making the rounds, Savannah James only took photos with women.

Theories quickly began to fly as fans wondered why James' wife was turning down photos with men. From the sounds of things, there's one theory that seems to stick out in the minds of fans: Savannah James doesn't take photos with men out of respect for her husband.

The couple haven't spoken about the situation, and Savannah James has given no indication as to why she doesn't take photos with men. The video showed more than one example of Savannah James curving men asking for photos. In addition to the Christmas Day game, there were clips from other games as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It's unclear when this started for Savannah and if it is a conscious decision. The couple have been married since 2013, two years after the future Hall of Famer asked his then-girlfriend of 10 years to marry him.

Savannah James' front-row seat to an incredible 2023-24 season for her husband, LeBron James

This season has been a remarkable one for LeBron James. Although the LA Lakers have struggled at times, James' play in year 21 has been nothing short of remarkable.

Earlier in the season, James helped lead the LA Lakers to an inaugural NBA Cup win, proving to many that he still has what it takes to compete with the best. In addition, this season has also notably seen him improve on his efficiency numbers.

While averaging 25.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game, James is also averaging 1.4 spg, his highest since the 2017-18 season. On the offensive end of the floor, it's more of the same, with the four-time champ shooting at 53.5% from the field, his highest since the 2017-18 season.

From beyond the arc, James is having the best year of his career, shooting 40.9% from downtown, and a total of 6.3% better than his career average. After two decades together and ten years of marriage, Savannah, like many NBA fans, is likely still floored by her husband's play.

Although many have wondered when James will retire from the sport, Savannah recently narrated a commercial where she challenged the future HOFer. As she challenged her husband in the commercial, she wants him to play with both of their sons in the NBA.