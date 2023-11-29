"Earn those watches": Fans hit out at Josh Hart for posting $27, 000 Rolex after Knicks qualify for quarterfinals

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks might have found some reason to celebrate after he and his team advanced from the group stage of the NBA's inaugural In-Season tournament. They knocked off the Charlotte Hornets in a blowout victory (115-91) in front of their home fans in Madison Square Garden. They will move on to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the quarterfinals.

After the win, Hart posted a photo of a Rolex wristwatch. According to Modern Wrist (modernwrist.com), the watch is called the Rolex Oyster Perpetual White Rolesor Sky-Dweller with a blue index dial and a Jubilee Bracelet. Various sites have it valued from $27,000 to over $30,000 dollars.

Interestingly, Josh Hart did not post a photo of him wearing it or anything that indicated he owned one.

The caption, which is simply two pairs of eyes emoji perhaps indicates that the Knicks swingman wants to purchase the pricey timepiece.

The comments on his post could not help but make jokes at his expense, as one user says,

"You want one bro? I got an extra."

Another user responded by saying,

"You can buy like 300 of these your rich"

Someone also had a similar reaction, albeit with a smaller number.

"You can get yourself 33 of them when we win the tourney"

In another somewhat similar response, someone else said he could afford a lot except it is less exaggerated than 300 or 33.

"Can get ten of those lol"

Another user made a creative illustration that supposedly depicts Hart wearing the watch.

Other people decided to joke about receiving the watch from Josh Hart.

Among the replies that the post received, one of the most eye-catching ones was from retired NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick who joked about something being wrong with Hart.

"U r sick in the head." Redick said in response to the post.

Josh Hart scores in double figures as the Knicks rout the Hornets

The New York Knicks had a very well-rounded offense against the Hornets. Five players scored in double-figures led by Julius Randle who had an impressive 20-20 double-double stat line (25 points, 20 rebounds).

To help his team, Hart contributed 17 points which is way above his season average of 7.7 points per game and is only the second time in his last five outings that he reached double-figures. He also grabbed six rebounds for his team.

The other Knicks players to score in double figures are Immanuel Quickley (23), RJ Barrett (16), and Jalen Brunson (12).