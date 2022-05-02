"Earvin, you have to remember now, you’re not with Kareem, you’re not with James Worthy" - Magic Johnson recalls the advice Michael Jordan gave him in his second game back in NBA after retirement due to HIV

The colorful Magic Johnson-Michael Jordan history just got a tad more mesmerizing as the LA Lakers legend promoted the documentary series They Call Me Magic.

Released on Apple TV+, the series brings to life in vivid detail the life and journey of the greatest playmaker the NBA has ever seen.

Magic Johnson appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to endorse the four-part series and regaled the audience with a never-before-told Michael Jordan story.

Here’s what “Junior” revealed about his first game against the Chicago Bulls after unretiring in the 1995-96 season:

“Michael, after the game, pulled me aside. He met me in-between the locker rooms and he said, ‘Earvin, you have to remember now, you’re not with Kareem, you’re not with James Worthy, all the guys you played with in that Showtime are not on that Laker team anymore. So, remember, maybe you should think about retiring.’”

Four-and-a-half seasons before the game, the iconic point guard stunned the basketball world with his announcement to retire from basketball due to HIV.

The return of the five-time champion to resurrect the LA Lakers’ glory years was welcomed with both anxiety and excitement by NBA players.

Michael Jordan himself authored the most exciting comeback in NBA history when he played again for the Chicago Bulls after a brief dalliance with baseball.

In a span of two years, two of the league’s most iconic names were back on the court. The last time they were on the same floor, they were leading Team USA to the gold medal in Barcelona.

Magic Johnson described what that game felt like:

“They really showed me the difference between a championship team and a playoff team. They were a championship team, we were just a regular team. And they played me so hard, they were physical, they pushed me around.”

That year, the Chicago Bulls were building a season for the ages. They were on their way to what was then a record 72-win season and captured the first of another three-peat.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Greatest NBA team ever?



25 years ago today, the 95/96 Chicago Bulls won their 72nd game of the season. They went on to win the first of 3 straight championships. Greatest NBA team ever? 25 years ago today, the 95/96 Chicago Bulls won their 72nd game of the season. They went on to win the first of 3 straight championships. https://t.co/bKD2lMMXWc

Long forgotten details of Magic Johnson’s last game versus Michael Jordan

Johnson's Lakers had no chance against Jordan's Bulls on February 2, 1996. [ Photo: Lakers Daily]

The last matchup between Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan happened on February 2, 1996, at the iconic Great Western Forum.

Johnson’s Lakers held a 25-18 record, while Jordan’s Bulls were destroying opponents in all but three games to that point.

Chicago’s vaunted Big 3 of Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman allowed the Bulls to run away with a 99-84 victory. Johnson came off the bench but played 32 minutes and finished with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

The most glaring difference was how Magic Johnson was used by the LA Lakers on offense. Instead of running the plays with his usual flair and exuberance, the “Magic Man” was now holding the power forward spot. Nick Van Exel, the Lakers’ main point guard that season, had a game-high 11 assists.

Adam Howes @Howsito Feb 2, 1996.



'Bulls Steal the Lakers’ Magic'



After dispatching the Kings with a 20 point rout, Superman, Batman & Rodman turned their attentions to LA, in particular, Magic Johnson.



17,505 packed the Forum to witness Earvin and the young Lakers face off against his old foes. Feb 2, 1996.'Bulls Steal the Lakers’ Magic'After dispatching the Kings with a 20 point rout, Superman, Batman & Rodman turned their attentions to LA, in particular, Magic Johnson.17,505 packed the Forum to witness Earvin and the young Lakers face off against his old foes. https://t.co/h8Zp3Q7bEs

Had Johnson not followed Jordan’s advice to retire, NBA history would have been significantly different. Had he not walked away from basketball, he would have formed an iconic trio with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh