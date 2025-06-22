"Eat your vegetables" - Victor Wembanyama leaves Kai Cenat in splits after revealing secret about reaching 7-foot-3

Victor Wembanyama has revealed his secret to reaching 7-foot-3 to popular streamer Kai Cenat, who is approximately 5-foot-4. Wembanyama and Cenat joined forces over the weekend as part of Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York City.

Cenat livestreamed his experience at the event, with Wembanyama popping up backstage ahead of their appearance on "The Shop." The streaming giant asked the San Antonio Spurs superstar the secret to his unusual height, with Wemby jokingly crediting his diet for it.

"Eat your vegetables," Wembanyama said.

Victor Wembanyama and Kai Cenat were two of the guests in the live episode of "The Shop" at Fanatics Fest. They were joined by NFL legend Tom Brady, as well as co-hosts LeBron James and Maverick Carter. They talked about a variety of topics, including Wembanyama's trip to China earlier this month.

The French superstar spent two weeks in a Shaolin temple in Zhengzhou, shaving his head and learning the discipline of Buddhist monks. He was with his personal trainer, Guillaume Alquier, who was hired by the San Antonio Spurs to join their staff.

"I spent almost two weeks there," Wembanyama said, according to Le Parisien. "I went there for several reasons. Of course, there was a spiritual dimension, but I also went there for training and physical preparation. The choice came from me. I wanted to develop my body, allow it to do things that two months ago it was not capable of doing, expand my range of athletic possibilities and movements. ... I did as many different exercises as possible."

Wembanyama also explained that he was required to shave his head when he entered the temple.

Victor Wembanyama takes shot at Shaquille O'Neal at Fanatics Fest

In addition to "The Shop," Victor Wembanyama also filmed a live episode of "Cold As Balls" with Kevin Hart. One of the questions asked by Hart was about Shaquille O'Neal and other NBA legends calling today's game "soft."

Wemby has no problem with it, praising O'Neal for his prowess but taking a shot at his journalistic integrity.

"Shaq has always been one of my favorite players, but one of my least favorite journalists," Wembanyama said, according to Le Parisien.

Despite the shot at Shaq, Wemby still put him on his all-time starting five along with Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tim Duncan. He's coming off an impressive second season cut short by a blood clot in his shoulder. He's expected to be healthy at the start of next season.

