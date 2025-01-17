Sports television personality Stephen A. Smith had high praise for Ja Morant following his jaw-dropping dunk over Victor Wembanyama. Smith lauded Morant’s athleticism and impact on winning, declaring that the world “better look out” for him and the Memphis Grizzlies.

On "First Take" early Thursday afternoon, Smith was asked to share his reaction to Morant’s highlight play over Wembanyama. The play in question — a rim-shaking dunk — occurred in the final few minutes of Wednesday night’s matchup between the Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

Although the dunk did not count due to a blown whistle, it immediately captured the attention of fans and media alike. When asked how impressive the dunk was, Smith compared Morant to another iconic guard in NBA history.

"A taller, slightly bigger elevated version of Allen Iverson. That's the athleticism that Ja Morant brings to the table", Smith said.

Iverson was the 2001 MVP. He was one of the players who helped introduce culture into the NBA, much like Morant is doing today.

Smith praised Morant further, describing his influence on the Grizzlies' success this season.

"The Memphis Grizzlies are 26-15, they're 11 games over .500, they're a top three seed in the western conference. And even though he's missed a few games make no mistake it's because it's Ja Morant, cause they know he's back. And when he's back they know they got a chance", Smith said.

Smith was referencing the Grizzlies’ struggles during the 2023-24 season, where they were one of the NBA’s worst teams. While Memphis dealt with a historic number of injuries—setting the record for most players used in a single season at 33—the absence of Morant was the most significant factor.

Due to a combination of suspension and injury, Morant played in just nine games that season, and the Grizzlies finished 13th in the West after being the No. 2 seed in back-to-back seasons. This year, with Morant back, so are the Grizzlies.

"It's not just about his greatness. It's about how he elevates those brothers around him," Smith said about Morant.

In the 24 games Morant has played this season, the Grizzlies are 16-8, giving them a 66.7% winning percentage.

Grizzlies teammate shouts out Ja Morant in humorous way

Following Wednesday night’s viral highlight, Memphis Grizzlies two-way player Yuki Kawamura took to Instagram to praise Morant.

'This is Temetrius Jamel Morant", Kawamura said in an Instagram Story, referencing Morant’s full name alongside a video of the dunk.

Ja Morant's Instagram Story - Source: @jamorant

Morant responded by sharing Kawamura’s post on his own Instagram Story, adding:

"Yuki learned my full name & ain't stopped calling me dat 😂😂 ... but you right ganger. MUST SEE is ME."

Kawamura, a 5-foot-8, 23-year-old from Japan, has been a standout story this season. Signed to a two-way contract with the Memphis Hustle, the G League affiliate of the Grizzlies, Kawamura earned a call-up to the NBA and has managed to secure real playing minutes.

