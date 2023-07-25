“Myocarditis is a known side effect”- Elon Musk weighs in on Bronny James’ condition with polarising vaccine take

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a workout at USC. Elon Musk, the CEO of several companies like Twitter and Tesla, tweeted that a common side-effect of the COVID-19 vaccine is Myocarditis.

Myocarditis is the medical term for heart inflammation, with symptoms including chest pain, shortness of breath, and arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).

Musk has been quite vocal about the ill effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, and after the news broke, the billionaire tweeted:

"We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common."

According to TMZ, a 911 emergency call was made at 9:26 AM from USC's Galen Center where the team plays. Bronny James is a member of the USC Trojans and he was practicing when the incident happened.

Additionally, TMZ reported that the emergency was labeled "Code 3," which means sirens and lights, showing the severity of the situation. Code 3 is the most serious of the three codes.

Bronny James is reportedly stable and out of the ICU

Bronny James at the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game

As reported by TMZ, according to a James family spokesperson, the 18-year-old is safe and out of danger. He was reportedly removed from the ICU. The spokesperson further added:

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

More: pic.twitter.com/LEcfebPMxj Bronny James is stable and out of the ICU after suffering a cardiac arrest while practicing at USC on Monday.More: spr.ly/6010PVOoQ

James' health and well-being are at the forefront of all discussions, with fans relieved that his condition is stable.

