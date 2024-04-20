"Elon Musk will make Ant first man to dunk on Mars" - NBA fans clown Anthony Edwards for pulling up in Cyber Truck 1 day after Tesla recall

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the first round of NBA playoffs. Edwards and the Timberwolves are the favorites to win the opening round, but not without their young star.

Edwards was recently seen driving the Tesla Cybertruck, which has been in the news recently. The Timberwolves posted a picture of Anthony Edwards getting out of the Cybertruck and NBA fans clowned him in light of the latest news.

According to the reports, Elon Musk and his company Tesla have recalled all the sold Cybertrucks amidst the complaints of unintended acceleration. Considering the high chance of accidents, Tesla has recalled all the sold vehicles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite that, Ant-Man rolled up in the Cybertruck and NBA fans roasted the Timberwolves star.

Clowning Anthony Edwards, one of the fans wrote,

"Alon Musk will make Ant first man to dunk on Mars."

Expand Tweet

"Same car that was recalled??? GET HIM OUTTA THERE FOR SAFETY REASONS," one fan said.

Alluding to Edwards' "Believe That" quote from the Adidas ad, another fan commented, "He’s dropping 40 pts today. beliieeve that."

"We are about to get a breaking report that ANT is out because he accelerated into the arena," one fan said.

One fan expressed that Anthony Edwards was the only person who actually looks cool while driving a Cybertruck.

"He’s honestly the only person who looks cool driving one of these," Another fan said.

Another fan clowned Edwards and commented on the post, "He really wants to be Shai."

Another fan hilariously commented, "Yo that’s not a good omen. Driving up to the playoffs in a recalled vehicle."

Anthony Edwards and Adidas release newest version of AE1 ahead of Game 1 vs Suns

Anthony Edwards will take the court against the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Ahead of the matchup, Adidas and Edwards are set to release the newest version of Edwards' first signature shoe.

The shoe giant shared the first sneak peek into the latest version of AE1. The latest version is low-cut and different from the mid-cut that Adidas released last year. The Black X Rose colorway will the the new addition in Anthony Edwards’ first line of sneakers.

Unlike the previous shoes from Adidas AE1, the new version doesn’t have a high ankle support. However, it is still supported by the premium foam for better landing and explosive movement on the court.

Expand Tweet

In terms of aesthetics, the shoe has a premium design, which is accentuated by the premium color combination. Her shoe is lightweight, which allows better and more natural movement on the floor.

Adidas has rightly used Edwards’ fame among NBA fans to release different versions of the sneakers on multiple occasions. Earlier, they released one of the best AE1 sneakers when he debuted in the All-Star Game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback