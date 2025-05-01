"Embarrassing if Dillon Brooks does that" - Warriors fans irate as Amen Thompson has to be held back by teammates from attacking Gary Payton II

In the first playoff series of his career, Amen Thompson finds himself in a competitive matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Fans recently sounded off on the second-year forward after his emotions got the best of him mid-game.

Despite being the higher seed, the Houston Rockets found themselves trailing in the series. On Wednesday, they took the floor in Game 5 looking to keep their season alive. The series has been physical from the beginning with Thompson being part of the latest near scuffle.

As the action ensued, Amen Thompson tried going after Gary Payton II after he placed the ball on his head. However, Dillion Brooks and Alperen Sengun cut him off before the situation could escalate.

Following this encounter, Warriors fans blasted Thompson on social media for his actions.

The Rockets came up big in Game 5, picking up a 131-116 victory to force a Game 6. Thompson was a major catalyst in the victory, filling the entire box score.

Since being drafted, Thompson has had the potential of being a do-it-all wing for the Rockets. This was on full display against the Warriors, putting together one of the best all-around performances of his career. In 34 minutes of action, he notched 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, five steals and three blocks.

Amen Thompson makes history with his Game 5 performance vs Warriors

With their season being on the line, Amen Thompson's dominant showing couldn't have come at a better time. Aside from keeping the Rockets' postseason dreams alive, the former lottery pick etched his name in the history books.

At 22 years old, Thompson is now the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, five steals and three blocks in a playoff game.

Amen Thompson's ability to impact so many facets of the game is what makes him such an X-factor for the Rockets. It also needs to be noted that while posting this historic statline he provided high-level defense on Steph Curry. As the primary defender on the Warriors star, Thompson held him to five points on 2-for-6 shooting with two turnovers.

As this series continues, Thompson is going to be a key player for the Rockets. He's been tasked with being the primary defender on Curry, which is no small task. If Houston wants any shot at staying alive in the series, they'll need to contain the former MVP.

Thompson will look to build off this historic performance on Friday night in Game 6.

