"Embiid is not a winner": NBA fans rebuke Bill Simmons for declaring Joel Embiid king of the post

Fans reacted to Bill Simmons picking Joel Embiid as the better offensive center over Shaquille O'Neal at their peak. The comparison is surprisingly easy to answer in 2023, at least considering their performances as regular-season players.

While it's true that Embiid has shown exceptional skills on the court, such as his 35-point average, which draws comparisons with Shaq, it's essential to consider other factors when comparing the two players.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comparison between Embiid and Shaq has sparked debate among NBA fans, with some agreeing with Simmons' assessment, while others rejected it outright.

"Embiid is not a winner. Shaq was a winner. End of story", one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The discussion regarding this comparison highlights the debate about the value of advanced statistics and role of individual performance in the NBA.

Regardless of where one stands on the debate, it's undeniable that both Embiid and Shaq have left a lasting impact on the league and will be remembered as two of the greatest centers in NBA history.

Joel Embiid's dominance in the 2023-24 NBA season

Joel Embiid's dominance in the 2023-24 NBA season has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Philadelphia 76ers' big man won last year's scoring title by averaging 33.1 points per game. He's on track to surpass that mark, possibly winning a second straight MVP honour.

Embiid has been on an absolute tear lately, averaging 35.1 points per game while playing 34.1 minutes per contest. He has scored 843 points in just 819 minutes played.

He posted a season-high 51 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, setting a franchise record for the most consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

In terms of 30-point games (20), 30-point games with 10 rebounds (17), and 30-point games with 10 rebounds and five assists (13), Embiid leads the NBA.

With a lot of the season still left, Joel Embiid's dominance shows no signs of slowing down. If he continues to perform at this level, he will be a strong contender for a second straight MVP title.