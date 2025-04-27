Emmanuel Acho casts doubt on LeBron James's focus with public callout following Game 3 loss: "It was odd"

LeBron James' focus for the playoffs was doubted after the LA Lakers' 116-104 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3. Fox Sports analyst and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho couldn't believe what he saw late in the fourth quarter involving James and Anthony Edwards.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Acho shared a video of James talking and laughing with Edwards with around two minutes left in the game. He explained that he has always been baffled by the hate towards "King James," but thought his actions with "Ant-Man" in a crucial part of an equally crucial game were odd.
"I've never understood the sensationalized hate of LeBron, but watching this live, it was odd," Acho tweeted. "Down by 7, in a near must-win game, and you’re laughing with the opponent. Your next shot goes off the side of the backboard and your team doesn’t score another point after this moment."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Being the oldest player in the NBA at the age of 40, LeBron James remains under scrutiny from fans and critics. James had his best performance of the series in Game 3, finishing with 38 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He was the LA Lakers' best player in that game, with Luka Doncic struggling with a stomach bug.
Nevertheless, some people still focused on his interaction with some Timberwolves players during a coach's challenge. It didn't look good, given how James has been compared to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, but he doesn't have anything left to prove at this point in his career.
LeBron James explains why the LA Lakers lost in Game 3
There are plenty of reasons why the LA Lakers lost in Game 3, from Luka Doncic not feeling well to Jaden McDaniels suddenly turning into a scorer to the purple and gold failing to make more than two shots in the final half of the fourth quarter.
Speaking to reporters after the game, LeBron James summed up the main reason why the Lakers are down 2-1 heading into a pivotal Game 4 on Sunday.
"They had 13 more (shots) than we did," James said, according to Silver Screen and Roll. "Pretty much, that’ll be the game right then. We had 78 attempts. They had 91. That's just with turnovers, live ball turnovers."
Game 4 of the Lakers-Timberwolves series is scheduled on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.