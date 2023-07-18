Cleveland Cavaliers forward Emoni Bates could not resist repeating LeBron James' famous quote after the Cavs won the 2023 Summer League title. Tipping his hat to James' exclamation from the 2016 NBA Finals, Bates shared his own tweet on winning the title with the team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a tremendous run throughout the 2023 NBA Summer League. Going 6-0 through the tournament, the Cavaliers remained unbeaten as they crushed the Houston Rockets in the championship game with a 99-78 scoreline.

Cleveland's sophomore forward Isaiah Mobley was named the championship game MVP after a crucial performance of 28 points and 11 rebounds. However, Mobley was far from being the only impressive player on the Cavaliers roster.

Sharpshooting guard Sam Merrill dropped an incredible 27-point performance on 6-12 shooting from 3-point land. Meanwhile, rookie forward Emoni Bates racked up 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists to close out the game.

After the win, Bates tweeted:

"CLEVELAND THIS IS FOR YOU! Only the beginning"

While inspiring, it is safe to say that Bates' situation stands nowhere in comparison to what James achieved with Cleveland. LeBron not only brought Cleveland their first title in NBA history, he also brought the city its first major trophy in little over 50 years.

Regardless, a win for the Cavaliers in Summer League is a promise for the future. With more young talent coming in, Cleveland appears to be working on developing their core.

LeBron James' legacy in Cleveland

To say LeBron James is a hero in Cleveland is an understatement. Considering what he has done for the city since his arrival to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, James is nothing short of a legend.

In 2007, LBJ led the Cavaliers to their first NBA Finals appearance. Although he was swept by the San Antonio Spurs, it was evident that James was built for greatness in the future.

His departure in 2011 was crushing for fans in Cleveland. However, his spell with the Miami Heat laid the groundwork for his imminent success when he returned in 2014.

The 2016 NBA Finals saw James and the Cavaliers pull off arguably the greatest upset in sports history after overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors. After finally bringing a title home to Cleveland, James solidified his place in the annals of history once again. This time with the city that made him a star.

