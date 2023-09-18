“Like he ain’t play 500 days ago”: Enes Kanter mockery continues as he claims NBA wasn’t ‘soft’ in his time

The last time that Enes Kanter Freedom played in the NBA was in the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics. His departure from the league was quite controversial, due to his comments about the ties between the NBA with China.

However, he still seems to be up to date with basketball's current events. In a recent interview with FOX News, Enes Kanter Freedom reacted to the league imposing tougher rules on resting star players, suggesting the new generation is becoming soft:

"Kids are literally traveling across the country to watch their idol, but this new generation of players are becoming, I think, is too soft every day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Back in the day, we have not seen or heard of load management, but now, every star player taking days and sometimes weeks off. I don't think they have a winner mentality if they're taking load management."

Fans were quick to react to his comments, and took to social media to share their thoughts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Load management was known to originate from the San Antonio Spurs when Greg Popovich refused to play Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker in back-to-back games.

That was back in 2013 when the Spurs were still contending for the championship and had back-to-back NBA Finals series with the Miami Heat. Enes Kanter Freedom was still in his early years in the NBA, and netizens were puzzled by his comments.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Enes Kanter Freedom played 70 games in six out of his 10 NBA seasons

Considering Enes Kanter Freedom's recent comments about load management, the 6-foot-10 center played 70 games or more in six of his 10 NBA seasons.

He also played 82 games during the 2015-16 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also has two seasons playing 66 games and above, and it was only on the 2019-20 and his last year in the NBA when he played below 60 games.

His last season with the Boston Celtics, Enes Kanter Freedom only lasted for 35 games before being traded for Dennis Schroder and Bruno Fernando. He was then waived by the Houston Rockets.

The Turkish-American basketball player was drafted third overall in the 2011 NBA draft, behind Kyrie Irving and Derrick Williams. His career in the league lasted 10 seasons. playing for the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics.