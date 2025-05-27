"Enjoy that top 15 list" - Kevin Durant claps back at team-hopping criticism amid Spurs rumors with Victor Wembanyama

After being included in trade talks ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, Kevin Durant appears ready to move on from the Phoenix Suns. He has been linked with various teams that are looking for a star who could push them into becoming contenders.

One such team is the Suns' interconference rival, the San Antonio Spurs. While these are only rumors for now, some fans are already criticizing Durant for allegedly wanting to move teams again.

A fan even said that Durant would be in the list of top 15 all-time players had he not moved around so much.

TheGreatOne @TheGreatNish Would be the fifth franchise @KDTrey5 joins. Can’t be a top 15 player all time if you’ve played for 5 franchises. Winners build dynasties. They don’t jump ship every time there’s a sign of a struggle.

KD did not let this fan's opinion get through unchecked as he replied to his tweet.

"Like I always say! Make your own rules up and curate this nba fantasy world the way u want. Enjoy that top 15 list," Durant commented.

Kevin Durant's name did not pop up in the rumor mill early on, but things changed as the 2025 trade deadline approached. The Suns, who were looking for a boost, reportedly wanted to acquire the disgruntled Jimmy Butler.

A three-team deal between the Miami Heat, Suns and Golden State Warriors was reportedly in the works to make it happen. However, reports stated that Durant himself vetoed the deal.

This resulted in him remaining in Phoenix, while Butler went to the Warriors instead. It also caused Durant to become displeased with the Suns' front office.

Kevin Durant clarified why he didn't want to get traded to the Warriors

After it was reported that Kevin Durant himself axed the deal that would have seen him reuniting with the Warriors, rumors began swirling as to why. Some speculated that it was because he did not want to team up with Draymond Green again.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also said that it was likely due to the treatment he received when he first joined the team.

Durant himself eventually came forward to clarify why he didn't want to join Golden State. In an exclusive interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews in February, Durant shared the truth on why he wanted to remain in Phoenix.

"I just didn't want to get traded midway through the season," Durant said. "It was nothing against my time with the Warriors or because I don't like Draymond."

KD added that he wanted to see how far the Suns could go until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Now that the reasons for Kevin Durant vetoing the deal are out of the way, talks about a reunion between him and the Warriors are back.

