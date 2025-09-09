"Enough is enough. Give it a break": LeBron James' retirement talk heats up after Carmelo Anthony’s candid take amid offseason drama

Carmelo Anthony spoke his mind about one of his closest friends, LeBron James. Despite several rumors of LeBron hanging up the laces, the LA Lakers star is still pushing through for another season this year. While some believe that James could be waiting for the arrival of his other son, Bryce James, in the NBA, others think that he could still be chasing one more title before retirement.Anthony couldn't help but share his thoughts on James pushing for year 23. Melo believes that Bron should call it quits by now. While he has the utmost respect for his friend for remaining dominant on the hardwood, Anthony feels like there's nothing left for him to prove. “He's still going, it's unbelievable, man,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;That's my brother. We talk about being around, being together, being tied, being connected, being talked about since we were 17, 18.&quot;&quot;And for me to be entering the Hall of Fame, and for him, hopefully, to get his a** up out of there and come on over this side,&quot; Anthony continued. &quot;Enough is enough. Give it a break.”While LeBron James is technically a Hall of Famer now as part of the 2008 Team USA 'Redeem Team', Carmelo Anthony would like to see his buddy climb the podium again simply as the King. NBA legend backs LeBron James' GOAT statusWhen it comes to the debate of who the GOAT of basketball is, we'd often see comparisons between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. While the conversation won't die down anytime soon, some NBA legends are already sold on the idea of James claiming the throne. NBA legend Isiah Thomas explained why he thinks that James is the GOAT over Jordan. Thomas pointed out LeBron's overall statistics. He's a top-five player in almost every category, which is something that MJ was never able to do. &quot;When I look at LeBron, and the numbers back it up, we have never ever seen a player like this,&quot; Thomas said. &quot;There's never been a player in our league that has the most for points, second or third or fourth in rebounding.&quot; &quot;I looked the other night, hell, he's already passed me in assists, he's passed Magic Johnson in assists and he's getting ready to pass somebody else in assists,&quot; Thomas added.While Isiah Thomas laid out all the factors on why LeBron James should be the ultimate GOAT, it still all comes down to one's preference.