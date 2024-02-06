"Enough for a trip to the NBA lottery": Fans roast Nikola Vucevic's Bulls “have enough” claim

Despite the Chicago Bulls’ rocky season, star center Nikola Vucevic is confident that his team has the makings of a championship contender. However, NBA fans do not share the same sentiment.

Through 50 games, Chicago (23-27) sits ninth in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the team recently lost star shooting guard Zach LaVine for the year after he opted to undergo season-ending right foot surgery.

With the Bulls’ season seemingly being a lost cause, the franchise has been active in the trade market. Several of their key players have reportedly been made available, including DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond.

Many Bulls fans have been calling for the franchise to blow up its roster and rebuild ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. However, Vucevic still sees potential in Chicago’s roster.

“We feel we have enough,” Vucevic said, via NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson. “We have a lot of stuff we can do better on the court. We’ve also had some stuff, like injuries, that’s unfortunate to deal with. But I believe we have enough.”

Upon seeing Vucevic’s comments, NBA fans on X/Twitter reacted in disbelief, with many roasting the two-time All-Star for believing in his team.

“Enough for a trip to the NBA lottery,” one fan said.

“Enough to lose in the play-in every year,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Nikola Vucevic’s unwavering confidence in the Bulls:

Nikola Vucevic unfazed by trade rumors surrounding Bulls

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic is doing his best to remain even-keeled.

During his interview with K.C. Johnson, Vucevic touched on what it’s like playing amid constant trade rumors. The 13-year veteran highlighted how he has grown accustomed to dealing with trade speculation over the years and is no longer fazed by it.

“I think as you get older, you just understand it’s part of the business side,” Vucevic said. “Teams are going to make the best decision it feels for them. That’s their job. And your job is to go on the court and play to the best of your ability to help the team win.”

However, Vucevic added that he would prefer to stay with Chicago.

“I like it here,” Vucevic said. “I want to be here.”

Nikola Vucevic is in his fourth season with the Bulls after being acquired from the Orlando Magic midway through the 2020-21 season. He was brought in to help the team reach the next level.

However, the Bulls have only made one playoff appearance (2022) during Vucevic’s tenure with the franchise, winning just one playoff game (1-4).

The 33-year-old remains a nightly double-double threat and has respectable floor-spacing ability. However, his winning impact has long been questioned due to his defensive limitations.

This season, Vucevic is averaging 17.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.1 3-pointers per game on 47.5% shooting.

He is in the first year of the three-year, $60 million contract extension that he signed in the offseason. It remains to be seen if he will be targeted by opposing teams ahead of the trade deadline.

