"Entire Euro league could beat him 1v1" - Damian Lillard defending Thanasis Antetokoumpo getting trolled on Twitter has NBA fans buzzing

Great teammates always have each other's backs, and that's what Damian Lillard did when he defended his Milwaukee Bucks teammate, Thanasis Antetokoumpo. The older Antetokoumpo brother usually gets a ton of flak as he's not the most skilled player on the team. This would often result in a few fans picking him as the NBA player that they could beat in a one-on-one match.

However, Thanasis is in the NBA for a reason. He may not play like his younger brother, Giannis. But he's got the skills to prove that he belongs in the best league in the world. That's what Lillard brought up when he defended the forward.

According to Lillard, the Bucks forward has the size to keep up with whoever he's guarding. Additionally, the time that he puts in the weight room would be a disadvantage for the fans who make fun of him on social media.

"I see a lot of stuff on social media about TA," Lillard said. "It's a lot of guys that might feel like they were more talented, have more ability, but they could never take his spot.

"I would put good money that a lot of people talking on Twitter wouldn't be able to beat him in a game of one-on-one."

Fans saw how Lillard defended his teammates and still aren't convinced about the skills of Thanasis. They went to social media to troll the 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP regarding the comments he made. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Thanasis has never been a high-usage player in his career. The 6-foot-7 forward also doesn't see much action on the court as he's averaged 7.9 minutes in his career. He may not be a player who's scored a ton in his career, but he made it in the league for a reason.

Damian Lillard excludes another Antetokounmpo brother in his list

Many players have an opinion on which stars they'd want to team up with. For Damian Lillard, he named four other stars as his dream starting lineup. Interestingly, Lillard left out his teammate, Giannis, from the list.

"It would be me, LeBron [James], Steph [Curry], Kevin Durant and I'mma go with Bam Adebayo."

Lillard opted to choose Durant over Antetokounmpo at the power forward position. Given that the former Portland Trail Blazers star has an advantage when the defense is spread out, he might have thought about scattering the defense in his hypothetical lineup.

Still, fans were surprised that Lillard forgot to include the Greek Freak in his starting lineup. Maybe the All-Star guard is just getting used to having an All-NBA teammate.

