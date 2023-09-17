“Epic night” - Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ Diesel makes crowd go crazy at 50,000-strong Imagine Music Festival

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to success. The Hall of Fame big man won four NBA championships and is among the most dominant players to grace the NBA. O'Neal has also been dominant post his retirement too, becoming a staple on the TNT post-game show along with being a well-respected businessman.

Considering O'Neal's success, it's easy to forget that he's also an accomplished DJ and is often seen behind the decks at music events and festivals.

However, on Sept. 16, O'Neal shared some footage of the "Imagine Musci Festival" on Instagram, showing his DJ work in front of a 50,000-strong crowd.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The caption on O'Neal's Instagram post read, "Epic Night."

The festival is a four-day event taking place in Rome, Georgia. According to "Fifty Grande," the expected attendance was north of 50,000, with tickets selling fast.

O'Neal's spot at the festival would certainly have drawn a crowd, not only for his ability behind a set of DJ decks but because of his on-stage presence and larger-than-life personality.

Shaquille O’Neal has a long list of investments

When he's not sitting behind the "Inside the NBA" desk for TNT or creating memories for thousands of people as a DJ, O'Neal is building a business empire centered around shrewd business moves.

O'Neal's fast-food chain is known as "Big Chicken," which is steadily growing in North America. The "Big Diesel" also boasts Five Guys, Papa John's, Krispy Kreme, Authentic Brands Group and 24-Hour Fitness investments.

O'Neal's early investments in the "Ring Doorbell" are also well documented. The veteran superstar has his own sneaker line, which is designed to give families an affordable option for basketball shoes.

As such, O'Neal has amassed a net worth of over $400 million, allowing him to live an enjoyable life. The former Los Angeles Lakers star is a big advocate of higher education, too.

He boosts an Ed. D in Human Resource Development, proving that he was more than just a physical force on a basketball court.

Shaquille O’Neal's son is also a DJ

Shaquille O'Neal has stayed true to his love of music and is carving out a reputation for himself as one of the better DJs around, especially when it comes to live events.

Shaq isn't the only DJ in his family, though. O'Neal's son, Myles, is also a DJ, something over which the father-son duo developed a closer bond.

"I remember when I just bought him his first DJ set," Shaquille O’Neal said in an interview with People Magazine. "He'd be in a room, and I try to let my kids do everything on their own, so he'd come in, and I'd say, 'Figure it out,' and he'd come back with it figured out."

O'Neal continued.

"I've seen him perform many times and he's really good. I'm actually jealous, he's really good."

Shaquille O’Neal and Myles could soon headline a festival together to complete the father-son cycle and help propel Myles into a new stratosphere of popularity.