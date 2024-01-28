"ESCALATOR STYLE": NBA announcers lose it as Anthony Edwards erupts with putback dunk on Wembanyama and Spurs

Anthony Edwards continues to dazzle the NBA in his best season so far with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the team's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the 22-year-old showcased his leaping ability by dropping a thunderous slam dunk on a put-back.

The play started at the 4:13 mark of the first quarter between the Spurs and Timberwolves, with Naz Reid passing the ball to Jaden McDaniels for the open elbow three-pointer, which was almost intercepted by Devin Vassell.

Hoisting the three-point shot, it missed hitting only the front part of the rim. Anticipating the miss, Anthony Edwards came running from the three-point line to position himself for the rebound.

The former Georgia Bulldog took off vertically from the charging line, reaching the ball at the peak of his jump with his head almost by the ring and tomahawking it down for two points, blowing past Keldon Johnson, who was in the paint.

This play by Edwards left Bally Sports Spurs play-by-play commentator Michael Grady in awe.

"Oh my goodness! Climbs the ladder to the rim... escalator style! Anthony Edwards!" said Grady while on commentary along with analyst Jim Peterson.

Why Anthony Edwards won't join the slam dunk contest at the NBA All-Star Weekend?

With Anthony Edwards attacking the basket and throwing the ball in the hoop, many are wondering why the Timberwolves' explosive guard is not participating in the NBA Slam Dunk Competition.

For every great dunker that has come to the NBA, almost everyone is expected to join the NBA Slam Dunk Competition during NBA All-Star Weekend. Not all invited guests entertained the idea and it mostly started with LeBron James playing with the fans that he would be joining the competition soon.

Unlike James, Edwards has a straightforward answer that he gave during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game while getting interviewed sideline by former Orlando Magic player turned basketball analyst Dennis Scott.

"No," answered Edwards on Scott painting the picture of him joining the Slam Dunk contest. "I just like dunking on people."

So far this 2023-24 season, Anthony Edwards has led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the best record in the NBA Western Conference after 42 games. He has been averaging 25.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game.

He also has splits of 45.8% from the three-point line and improved his free throw shooting to 84% as compared to 75.6% the previous year.

