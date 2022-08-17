"Especially if you were a junior in high school who only averaged 1.4 points" - Former Most Improved Player winner goes after Skip Bayless for his comments on Bronny James

Skip Bayless' initial criticism of LeBron James' son Bronny James garnered a lot of attention from fans. NBA insider Jalen Rose also reacted to Bayless' comments on Bronny.

Bayless initially reacted to a play made by the younger James in a game against the U18 French select team on the California Club's European tour. Bronny was seen streaking down the court to go up for a strong right-handed poster on the left side.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 https://t.co/ikJ8ksPVSx

Bayless tweeted about the dunk saying:

"Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though. Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though.

Naturally, this wasn't well received by the majority of the basketball community. Similarly, former NBA player Jalen Rose also took a shot at Bayless when talking about the dunk.

Rose said:

"Extremely impressive. And nobody should be critical of high school players, in particular adults and professional athletes. Especially if you were a junior in high school who only averaged 1.4 points. I'm just saying."

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Jalen Rose has smoke for Skip Bayless after his tweet criticizing Bronny James’ dunk Jalen Rose has smoke for Skip Bayless after his tweet criticizing Bronny James’ dunk 💨😂 https://t.co/maRI7lhxCi

Rose's comments were an obvious shot at Bayless. He also made additional comments defending Bronny and expressing his belief that the younger James should develop his game in college on "Jalen & Jacoby."

Jalen & Jacoby @JalenandJacoby A quick PSA for media personalities trying to use high school kids to chase clout and attention from their famous parents: Pretend YOU'RE back in high school, and grab some bench. A quick PSA for media personalities trying to use high school kids to chase clout and attention from their famous parents: Pretend YOU'RE back in high school, and grab some bench. 🚨🚨🚨A quick PSA for media personalities trying to use high school kids to chase clout and attention from their famous parents: Pretend YOU'RE back in high school, and grab some bench.🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/Q8j3VaJRBB

Although Bayless was in the line of fire for his comments, the analyst made some clarifications with regards to his take on Bronny.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed @RealSkipBayless responds to the reaction surrounding his tweet about Bronny James' viral dunk: .@RealSkipBayless responds to the reaction surrounding his tweet about Bronny James' viral dunk: https://t.co/vXZUGefN3t

Skip Bayless clarified that he was in fact praising Bronny James for the play, rather than criticizing him. Highlighting the athleticism and the speed displayed by the 17-year old, Bayless stressed on the fact that his comments weren't misunderstood.

Bronny James shines in his senior year

Bronny James in action for Sierra Canyon

The son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has been on an absolute tear in his senior year of high school. While Bronny James may not have inherited his father's physical attributes, his feel and flair for the game are evident.

At 17 years old, Bronny has emerged as a four-star prospect. Ranked at No.39 on the 2023 ESPN 100, James has also garnered attention from several universities to play at the collegiate level.

Bronny has had an impressive set of performances on his European tour with the California Club. Playing alongside his brother Bryce James, he also finds himself playing with the sons of NBA players Penny Hardaway and Scottie Pippen.

Although both games of the tour have resulted in losses to the UK and France, Bronny had impressive showings in both. Coming off a 25-point performance against the French select team, James will hope to build upon his success to lead the US contingent to a win in Rome.

With expectations that Bronny will one day play alongside his father LeBron James in the NBA, discerning eyes remain locked in on the rising star.

