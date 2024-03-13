ESPN host calls out Lakers’ on faulty Kobe Bryant statue

ESPN First Take's Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back when addressing the recent blunder involving the Kobe Bryant statue outside the Crypto.com arena. The veteran sports analyst made it clear that the mishap wasn't just a minor slip-up but a significant lapse in judgment.

Expressing his genuine admiration for the Lakers organization and its key figures like Jeannie Buss and Rob Pelinka, Smith didn't shy away from calling out the severity of the mistake surrounding Bryant's statue.

"The person who made those errors- I'm not going to say they should be fired or anything like that but, my God, they should be shamed into making sure that they don't make those kinds of errors again," said Smith.

Smith stressed the importance of Bryant's legacy, not just to his family but to fans worldwide, and how any errors in honoring him were unacceptable.

While acknowledging that errors are part of being human, Smith urged accountability and a swift resolution to ensure Kobe Bryant's memory is properly honored.

"It has meant to so many people including his wife and wonderful family," Smith adds. "You don't let something like that happen. Nobody's flawless, Everyone's imperfect, mistakes happen but, my God, come on now."

LA Lakers organization plans to correct spelling corrections in Kobe Bryant's statue

Last month, the Lakers proudly revealed the first statue dedicated to the revered Kobe Bryant outside Crypto.com Arena.

However, excitement quickly turned to disappointment as fans noticed glaring errors on the 19-foot monument commemorating Bryant's legendary 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Gazing towards the base of the statue, fans were dismayed to find the misspelled names of two players, Raptors guard Jose Calderon and Lakers guard Von Wafer, alongside the incorrectly spelled word "decision."

Acknowledging the blunder, the Lakers swiftly announced plans to rectify the mistakes on the statue crafted by Julie Rotblatt Amrany. A team spokesperson assured fans that efforts were already underway to correct the errors.

“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” said the Lakers organization in their released statement.

The misspelling of Calderon's last name as "Calderson" and the erroneous rendering of Wafer's first name as "Vom" raised eyebrows, especially considering Wafer's actual name is Vakeaton Quamar Wafer.

Additionally, the inaccurate box score suggesting Wafer did not play due to a coach's "decicion" added to the disappointment.

Despite the error, Kobe Bryant's enduring legacy remains a source of admiration, with plans in motion for two more statues—one portraying him in his iconic No. 24 jersey and another beside his beloved daughter Gianna, who tragically died alongside him in a helicopter crash in 2020.